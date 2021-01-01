For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool External link icon Open external link. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart External link icon Open external link.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/pools" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" } , "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ] , "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ] , "notification_email" : "someone@example.com,sometwo@example.com" , "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } , "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new pool.