For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart.
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/pools" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "description":"Primary data center - Provider XYZ", "name":"primary-dc-1", "enabled":false, "load_shedding": { "default_percent":0, "default_policy":"random", "session_percent":0, "session_policy":"hash" }, "minimum_origins":2, "monitor":"f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc", "check_regions": [ "WEU", "ENAM" ], "origins": [ { "name":"app-server-1", "address":"0.0.0.0", "enabled":true, "weight":0.56, "header": { "Host": [ "example.com" ] } } ], "notification_email":"someone@example.com,sometwo@example.com", "notification_filter": { "origin": { "disable":false, "healthy":null }, "pool": { "disable":false, "healthy":null } }}'
The response contains the complete definition of the new pool.
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "created_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "description": "Primary data center - Provider XYZ", "name": "primary-dc-1", "enabled": false, "load_shedding": { "default_percent": 0, "default_policy": "random", "session_percent": 0, "session_policy": "hash" }, "minimum_origins": 2, "monitor": "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc", "check_regions": [ "WEU", "ENAM" ], "origins": [ { "name": "app-server-1", "address": "0.0.0.0", "enabled": true, "weight": 0.56, "header": { "Host": [ "example.com" ] } } ], "notification_email": "someone@example.com,sometwo@example.com", "notification_filter": { "origin": { "disable": false, "healthy": null }, "pool": { "disable": false, "healthy": null } } }}