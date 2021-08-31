You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Origin Pools section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. Click Create. Enter the following information for each origin: A name (must be unique)

The origin server address

A Weight

(Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header Repeat this process for additional origins in the pool. (Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool. On the origin pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer

: Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer Monitor : Attach a monitor

: Attach a Notifications: If you do or do not want to receive notifications when the pool's status changes When finished, click Save.