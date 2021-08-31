You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Origin Pools section of the dashboard:
Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.
Click Manage Pools.
Click Create.
Enter the following information for each origin:
Repeat this process for additional origins in the pool.
(Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool.
On the origin pool, update the following information:
- Health Threshold: Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer
- Monitor: Attach a monitor
- Notifications: If you do or do not want to receive notifications when the pool's status changes
When finished, click Save.