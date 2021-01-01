For a full list of monitor properties, refer to Create Monitor External link icon Open external link. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart External link icon Open external link.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/monitors" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "type" : "https" , "description" : "Login page monitor" , "method" : "GET" , "path" : "/health" , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] , "X-App-ID" : [ "abc123" ] } , "port" : 8080 , "timeout" : 3 , "retries" : 0 , "interval" : 90 , "expected_body" : "alive" , "expected_codes" : "2xx" , "follow_redirects" : true , "allow_insecure" : true , "consecutive_up" : 3 , "consecutive_down" : 2 , "probe_zone" : "example.com" } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new monitor.