For a full list of monitor properties, refer to Create Monitor. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart.
Request
curl -X POST \-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/monitors" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "type":"https", "description":"Login page monitor", "method":"GET", "path":"/health", "header": { "Host":["example.com"], "X-App-ID":["abc123"] }, "port":8080, "timeout":3, "retries":0, "interval":90, "expected_body":"alive", "expected_codes":"2xx", "follow_redirects":true, "allow_insecure":true, "consecutive_up":3, "consecutive_down":2, "probe_zone":"example.com"}'
The response contains the complete definition of the new monitor.
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": ":monitor-id", "created_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "type": "https", "description": "Login page monitor", "method": "GET", "path": "/health", "header": { "Host": [ "example.com" ], "X-App-ID": [ "abc123" ] }, "port": 8080, "timeout": 3, "retries": 0, "interval": 90, "expected_body": "alive", "expected_codes": "2xx", "follow_redirects": true, "allow_insecure": true, "consecutive_up": 3, "consecutive_down": 2, "probe_zone": "example.com" }}