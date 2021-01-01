Skip to content
For a full list of monitor properties, refer to Create Monitor. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart.

Request
curl -X POST \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/monitors" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
    "type":"https",
    "description":"Login page monitor",
    "method":"GET",
    "path":"/health",
    "header": {
        "Host":["example.com"],
        "X-App-ID":["abc123"]
    },
    "port":8080,
    "timeout":3,
    "retries":0,
    "interval":90,
    "expected_body":"alive",
    "expected_codes":"2xx",
    "follow_redirects":true,
    "allow_insecure":true,
    "consecutive_up":3,
    "consecutive_down":2,
    "probe_zone":"example.com"
}'

The response contains the complete definition of the new monitor.

Response
{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": ":monitor-id",
    "created_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
    "modified_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
    "type": "https",
    "description": "Login page monitor",
    "method": "GET",
    "path": "/health",
    "header": {
      "Host": [
        "example.com"
      ],
      "X-App-ID": [
        "abc123"
      ]
    },
    "port": 8080,
    "timeout": 3,
    "retries": 0,
    "interval": 90,
    "expected_body": "alive",
    "expected_codes": "2xx",
    "follow_redirects": true,
    "allow_insecure": true,
    "consecutive_up": 3,
    "consecutive_down": 2,
    "probe_zone": "example.com"
  }
}