Load Balancing
Load Balancing
You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors section of the dashboard:

  1. Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.

  2. Click Manage Monitors.

  3. Click Create.

  4. Add the following information:

    • Type: The protocol to use for health checks (HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP)
    • Path: The endpoint path to run health checks against
    • Port: The destination port for health checks

  5. For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings:

    • Interval:
      • By increasing the default, you may increase load on your servers.
      • Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 10 (Business), and 5 (Enterprise).
    • Timeout and Retries:
      • The health check will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries).
    • Response Body:
      • Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body.
      • Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 100,000 KB of the HTML page.
    • Simulate Zone:
    • Follow Redirects:
      • Instead of reporting a 301 or 302 code as unhealthy, the health check follows redirects to the final endpoint.
    • Configure Request Header(s):
      • Useful if your servers are expecting specific incoming headers.

  6. Select Save.