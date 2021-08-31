You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors section of the dashboard:
Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.
Click Manage Monitors.
Click Create.
Add the following information:
- Type: The protocol to use for health checks (HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP)
- Path: The endpoint path to run health checks against
- Port: The destination port for health checks
For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings:
- Interval:
- By increasing the default, you may increase load on your servers.
- Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 10 (Business), and 5 (Enterprise).
- Timeout and Retries:
- The health check will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries).
- Response Body:
- Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body.
- Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 100,000 KB of the HTML page.
- Simulate Zone:
- Pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration.
- Ensures health checks are compatible with features like authenticated origin pulls and Argo Smart Routing.
- Follow Redirects:
- Instead of reporting a
301or
302code as unhealthy, the health check follows redirects to the final endpoint.
- Instead of reporting a
- Configure Request Header(s):
- Useful if your servers are expecting specific incoming headers.
- Interval:
Select Save.