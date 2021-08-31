You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Monitors. Click Create. Add the following information: Type : The protocol to use for health checks (HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP)

: The protocol to use for health checks (HTTP, HTTPS, or TCP) Path : The endpoint path to run health checks against

: The endpoint path to run health checks against Port: The destination port for health checks For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings: Interval : By increasing the default, you may increase load on your servers. Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 10 (Business), and 5 (Enterprise).

: Timeout and Retries : The health check will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries ).

and : Response Body : Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body. Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 100,000 KB of the HTML page.

: Simulate Zone : Pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration. Ensures health checks are compatible with features like authenticated origin pulls External link icon Open external link and Argo Smart Routing External link icon Open external link .

: Follow Redirects : Instead of reporting a 301 or 302 code as unhealthy, the health check follows redirects to the final endpoint.

: Configure Request Header(s) : Useful if your servers are expecting specific incoming headers.

: Select Save.