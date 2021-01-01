For a full list of properties, refer to Create Load Balancer External link icon Open external link. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart External link icon Open external link.

Since load balancers only exist on a zone — and not an account — you may need to get the zone id with the List Zones External link icon Open external link command.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/load-balancers" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "description" : "Load Balancer for lb.example.com" , "name" : "lb.example.com" , "enabled" : true , "ttl" : 30 , "fallback_pool" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "default_pools" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" , "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] , "proxied" : true , "steering_policy" : "dynamic_latency" , "session_affinity" : "cookie" , "session_affinity_attributes" : { "samesite" : "Auto" , "secure" : "Auto" , "drain_duration" : 100 } , "session_affinity_ttl" : 5000 , } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new load balancer.