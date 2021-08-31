Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.
Click Create Load Balancer.
On the Hostname page:
- Enter a Hostname, which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to DNS records for load balancing.
- Toggle the orange cloud icon to update the proxy mode, which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised.
- If you want session-based load balancing, toggle the Session Affinity switch.
Click Next.
On the Add an Origin Pool page:
- Select one or more existing pools or create a new pool.
- If you are going to set traffic steering to Off, re-order the pools in your load balancer to adjust the fallback order.
- If needed, update the Fallback Pool.
Click Next.
On the Monitors page:
- Review the monitors attached to your pools.
- If needed, you can attach an existing monitor or create a new monitor.
Click Next.
On the Traffic Steering page, choose an option for Traffic steering.
Click Next.
On the Custom Rules page, select an existing rule or create a new rule.
Click Next.
On the Review page:
- Review your configuration and make any changes.
- Choose whether to Save as Draft or Save and Deploy.