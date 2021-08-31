Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Load Balancing on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

  1. Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.

  2. Click Create Load Balancer.

  3. On the Hostname page:

    • Enter a Hostname, which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to DNS records for load balancing.
    • Toggle the orange cloud icon to update the proxy mode, which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised.
    • If you want session-based load balancing, toggle the Session Affinity switch.

  4. Click Next.

  5. On the Add an Origin Pool page:

  6. Click Next.

  7. On the Monitors page:

    • Review the monitors attached to your pools.
    • If needed, you can attach an existing monitor or create a new monitor.

  8. Click Next.

  9. On the Traffic Steering page, choose an option for Traffic steering.

  10. Click Next.

  11. On the Custom Rules page, select an existing rule or create a new rule.

  12. Click Next.

  13. On the Review page:

    • Review your configuration and make any changes.
    • Choose whether to Save as Draft or Save and Deploy.