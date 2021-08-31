Go to Traffic > Load Balancing.

Click Create Load Balancer.

On the Hostname page: Enter a Hostname , which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to DNS records for load balancing .

, which is the DNS name at which the load balancer is available. For more details on record priority, refer to . Toggle the orange cloud icon to update the proxy mode , which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised.

, which affects how traffic is routed and which IP addresses are advertised. If you want session-based load balancing , toggle the Session Affinity switch.

Click Next.

On the Add an Origin Pool page: Select one or more existing pools or create a new pool .

. If you are going to set traffic steering to Off , re-order the pools in your load balancer to adjust the fallback order.

to , re-order the pools in your load balancer to adjust the fallback order. If needed, update the Fallback Pool .

Click Next.

On the Monitors page: Review the monitors attached to your pools.

If needed, you can attach an existing monitor or create a new monitor .

Click Next.

On the Traffic Steering page, choose an option for Traffic steering.

Click Next.

On the Custom Rules page, select an existing rule or create a new rule.

Click Next.