Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Image Optimization
  3. Upload images
  4. Upload via custom path

Upload via custom path

You can use a custom ID path to upload an image instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID).

Custom paths support:

Make a POST request using the example below as reference. You can use custom ID paths when you upload via a URL or with a direct file upload.

curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<​​ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \
  --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \
  --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>'

After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.

{
  "result": {
    "id": "<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>",
    "filename": "<YOUR_IMAGE>",
    "uploaded": "2022-04-20T09:51:09.559Z",
    "requireSignedURLs": false,
    "variants": ["https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>/public"]
  },
  "result_info": null,
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}