Upload via custom path
You can use a custom ID path to upload an image instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID).
Custom paths support:
- Up to 1,024 characters.
- Any number of subpaths.
- The UTF-8 encoding standard for characters.
Make a
POST request using the example below as reference. You can use custom ID paths when you upload via a URL or with a direct file upload.
curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>'
After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.
{ "result": { "id": "<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>", "filename": "<YOUR_IMAGE>", "uploaded": "2022-04-20T09:51:09.559Z", "requireSignedURLs": false, "variants": ["https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>/public"] }, "result_info": null, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}