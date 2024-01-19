Upload via custom path

You can use a custom ID path to upload an image instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID).

Custom paths support:

Up to 1,024 characters.

Any number of subpaths.

The UTF-8 encoding standard External link icon Open external link for characters.

Images with custom ID paths cannot be made private using signed URL tokens . Additionally, when serving images , any % characters present in Custom IDs must be encoded to %25 in the image delivery URLs.

Make a POST request using the example below as reference. You can use custom ID paths when you upload via a URL or with a direct file upload.

curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ​​ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>' \ --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>'

After successfully uploading the image, you will receive a response similar to the example below.