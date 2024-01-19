Export images

Cloudflare Images supports image exports via the Cloudflare dashboard and API which allows you to get the original version of your image.

​​ Export images via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Images. Find the image or images you want to export. To export a single image, select Export from its menu. To export several images, select the checkbox next to each image and then select Export selected.

Your images are downloaded to your machine.

​​ Export images via the API

Make a GET request as shown in the example below. <IMAGE_ID> must be fully URL encoded in the API call URL.