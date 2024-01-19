Apply blur to variants

You can apply blur to image variants by creating a specific variant for this effect first or by editing a previously created variant. Note that you cannot blur an SVG file.

Refer to Resize images for help creating variants. You can also refer to the API to learn how to use blur using flexible variants.

To blur an image:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Images > Variants. Find the variant you want to blur and select Edit > Customization Options. Use the slider to adjust the blurring effect. You can use the preview image to see how strong the blurring effect will be. Select Save.

The image should now display the blurred effect.