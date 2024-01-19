Browser TTL

Browser TTL controls how long an image stays in a browser’s cache and specifically configures the cache-control response header.

​​ Default TTL

By default, an image’s TTL is set to two days to meet user needs, such as re-uploading an image under the same Custom ID.

​​ Custom setting

You can use two custom settings to control the Browser TTL, an account or a named variant. To adjust how long a browser should keep an image in the cache, set the TTL in seconds, similar to how the max-age header is set. The value should be an interval between one hour to one year.

​​ Browser TTL for an account

Setting the Browser TTL per account overrides the default TTL.

Example curl --request PATCH 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_TAG>/images/v1/config' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <BEARER_TOKEN>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "browser_ttl": 31536000 }'

When the Browser TTL is set to one year for all images, the response for the cache-control header is essentially public , max-age=31536000 , stale-while-revalidate=7200 .

​​ Browser TTL for a named variant

Setting the Browser TTL for a named variant is a more granular option that overrides all of the above when creating or updating an image variant, specifically the browser_ttl option in seconds.

Example curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_TAG>/images/v1/variants' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <BEARER_TOKEN>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d @config.json variant.json: { "id" : "avatar" , "options" : { "width" :100, "browser_ttl" : 86400 } , }