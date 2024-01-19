Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Image Optimization
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cloudflare Image Optimization
  3. Manage uploaded images
  4. Browser TTL

Browser TTL

Browser TTL controls how long an image stays in a browser’s cache and specifically configures the cache-control response header.

​​ Default TTL

By default, an image’s TTL is set to two days to meet user needs, such as re-uploading an image under the same Custom ID.

​​ Custom setting

You can use two custom settings to control the Browser TTL, an account or a named variant. To adjust how long a browser should keep an image in the cache, set the TTL in seconds, similar to how the max-age header is set. The value should be an interval between one hour to one year.

​​ Browser TTL for an account

Setting the Browser TTL per account overrides the default TTL.

Example
curl --request PATCH 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_TAG>/images/v1/config' \

--header 'Authorization: Bearer <BEARER_TOKEN>' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{
    "browser_ttl": 31536000
}'

When the Browser TTL is set to one year for all images, the response for the cache-control header is essentially public, max-age=31536000, stale-while-revalidate=7200.

​​ Browser TTL for a named variant

Setting the Browser TTL for a named variant is a more granular option that overrides all of the above when creating or updating an image variant, specifically the browser_ttl option in seconds.

Example
curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_TAG>/images/v1/variants' \

--header 'Authorization: Bearer <BEARER_TOKEN>' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

-d @config.json
variant.json:
{
    "id":"avatar",
    "options": {
       "width":100,
       "browser_ttl": 86400
    },
}

When the Browser TTL is set to one day for images requested with this variant, the response for the cache-control header is essentially public, max-age=86400, stale-while-revalidate=7200.