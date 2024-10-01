Configure webhooks
You can set up webhooks to receive notifications about your upload workflow. This will send an HTTP POST request to a specified endpoint when an image either successfully uploads or fails to upload.
Currently, webhooks are supported only for direct creator uploads.
To receive notifications for direct creator uploads:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Notifications > Destinations.
- From the Webhooks card, select Create.
- Enter information for your webhook and select Save and Test. The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card and can be attached to notifications.
- Next, go to Notifications > All Notifications and select Add.
- Under the list of products, locate Images and select Select.
- Give your notification a name and optional description.
- Under the Webhooks field, select the webhook that you recently created.
- Select Save.