Configure webhooks

You can set up webhooks to receive notifications about your upload workflow. This will send an HTTP POST request to a specified endpoint when an image either successfully uploads or fails to upload.

Currently, webhooks are supported only for direct creator uploads.

To receive notifications for direct creator uploads:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Notifications > Destinations.
  3. From the Webhooks card, select Create.
  4. Enter information for your webhook and select Save and Test. The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card and can be attached to notifications.
  5. Next, go to Notifications > All Notifications and select Add.
  6. Under the list of products, locate Images and select Select.
  7. Give your notification a name and optional description.
  8. Under the Webhooks field, select the webhook that you recently created.
  9. Select Save.
