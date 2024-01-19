Control origin access

You can serve resized images without giving access to the original image. Images can be hosted on another server outside of your zone, and the true source of the image can be entirely hidden. The origin server may require authentication to disclose the original image, without needing visitors to be aware of it. Access to the full-size image may be prevented by making it impossible to manipulate resizing parameters.

All these behaviors are completely customizable, because they are handled by custom code of a script running on the edge in a Cloudflare Worker.

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) } ) async function handleRequest ( request ) { return fetch ( imageURL , { cf : { image : resizingOptions } } ) }

This code will be run for every request, but the source code will not be accessible to website visitors. This allows the code to perform security checks and contain secrets required to access the images in a controlled manner.

The examples below are only suggestions, and do not have to be followed exactly. You can compute image URLs and resizing options in many other ways. Warning When testing image transformations, make sure you deploy the script and test it from a regular web browser window. The preview in the dashboard does not simulate transformations.

​​ Hiding the image server

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const resizingOptions = { } const hiddenImageOrigin = "https://secret.example.com/hidden-directory" const requestURL = new URL ( request . url ) const imageURL = hiddenImageOrigin + requestURL . path return fetch ( imageURL , { cf : { image : resizingOptions } } ) }

​​ Preventing access to full-size images

On top of protecting the original image URL, you can also validate that only certain image sizes are allowed:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const imageURL = … const requestURL = new URL ( request . url ) const resizingOptions = { width : requestURL . searchParams . get ( "width" ) , } if ( resizingOptions . width > 1000 ) { throw Error ( "We don’t allow viewing images larger than 1000 pixels wide" ) } return fetch ( imageURL , { cf : { image : resizingOptions } } ) }

​​ Avoid image dimensions in URLs

You do not have to include actual pixel dimensions in the URL. You can embed sizes in the Worker script, and select the size in some other way — for example, by naming a preset in the URL:

async function handleRequest ( request ) { const requestURL = new URL ( request . url ) const resizingOptions = { } const match = requestURL . path . match ( / images\/([^/]+)\/(.+) / ) switch ( match && match [ 1 ] ) { case "small" : resizingOptions . width = 300 ; break ; case "medium" : resizingOptions . width = 600 ; break ; case "large" : resizingOptions . width = 900 ; break ; default : throw Error ( "invalid size" ) ; } const imageURL = "https://storage.example.com/bucket/" + match [ 2 ] return fetch ( imageURL , { cf : { image : resizingOptions } } ) }

​​ Authenticated origin

Cloudflare image transformations cache resized images to aid performance. Images stored with restricted access are generally not recommended for resizing because sharing images customized for individual visitors is unsafe. However, in cases where the customer agrees to store such images in public cache, Cloudflare supports resizing images through Workers. At the moment, this is supported on authenticated AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, SecureAuth origins and origins behind Cloudflare Access.

const signedHeaders = generatedSignedHeaders ( ) ; fetch ( private_url , { headers : signedHeaders cf : { image : { format : "auto" , "origin-auth" : "share-publicly" } } } )

When using this code, the following headers are passed through to the origin, and allow your request to be successful:

Authorization

Cookie

x-amz-content-sha256

x-amz-date

x-ms-date

x-ms-version

x-sa-date

cf-access-client-id

cf-access-client-secret

For more information, refer to: