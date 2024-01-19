Delete images

You can delete an image from the Cloudflare Images storage using the dashboard or the API.

​​ Delete images via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Images. Find the image you want to remove and select Delete. (Optional) To delete more than one image, select the checkbox next to the images you want to delete and then Delete selected.

Your image will be deleted from your account.

​​ Delete images via the API

Make a DELETE request to the delete image endpoint API link label Open API docs link . <IMAGE_ID> must be fully URL encoded in the API call URL.

curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1/ < IMAGE_ID > \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>'