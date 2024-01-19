Serve private images
You can serve private images by using signed URL tokens. When an image requires a signed URL, the image cannot be accessed without a token unless it is being requested for a variant set to always allow public access.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Images > Keys.
- Copy your key and use it to generate an expiring tokenized URL.
The example below uses a Worker that takes in a regular URL without a signed token and returns a tokenized URL that expires after one day. You can, however, set this expiration period to whatever you need, by changing the const
EXPIRATION value.
const KEY = 'YOUR_KEY_FROM_IMAGES_DASHBOARD';
const EXPIRATION = 60 * 60 * 24; // 1 day
const bufferToHex = buffer => [...new Uint8Array(buffer)].map(x => x.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('');
async function generateSignedUrl(url) { // `url` is a full imagedelivery.net URL // e.g. https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile
const encoder = new TextEncoder(); const secretKeyData = encoder.encode(KEY); const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey( 'raw', secretKeyData, { name: 'HMAC', hash: 'SHA-256' }, false, ['sign'] );
// Attach the expiration value to the `url` const expiry = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + EXPIRATION; url.searchParams.set('exp', expiry); // `url` now looks like // https://imagedelivery.net/cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
const stringToSign = url.pathname + '?' + url.searchParams.toString(); // for example, /cheeW4oKsx5ljh8e8BoL2A/bc27a117-9509-446b-8c69-c81bfeac0a01/mobile?exp=1631289275
// Generate the signature const mac = await crypto.subtle.sign('HMAC', key, encoder.encode(stringToSign)); const sig = bufferToHex(new Uint8Array(mac).buffer);
// And attach it to the `url` url.searchParams.set('sig', sig);
return new Response(url);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { const url = new URL(event.request.url); const imageDeliveryURL = new URL( url.pathname.slice(1).replace('https:/imagedelivery.net', 'https://imagedelivery.net') ); event.respondWith(generateSignedUrl(imageDeliveryURL));
});