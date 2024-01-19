Enable flexible variants

Flexible variants allow you to create variants with dynamic resizing which can provide more options than regular variants allow. This option is not enabled by default.

​​ Enable flexible variants via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Images > Variants. Enable Flexible variants.

​​ Enable flexible variants via the API

Make a PATCH request to the Update a variant endpoint API link label Open API docs link .

curl -X PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1/config \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"flexible_variants": true}'

After activation, you can use the resizing parameters on any Cloudflare image. For example:

https://imagedelivery.net/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/w=400,sharpen=3

Note that flexible variants cannot be used for images that require a signed delivery URL.