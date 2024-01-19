Enable flexible variants
Flexible variants allow you to create variants with dynamic resizing which can provide more options than regular variants allow. This option is not enabled by default.
Enable flexible variants via the Cloudflare dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Images > Variants.
- Enable Flexible variants.
Enable flexible variants via the API
Make a
PATCH request to the Update a variant endpoint.
curl -X PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/config \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"flexible_variants": true}'
After activation, you can use the resizing parameters on any Cloudflare image. For example:
https://imagedelivery.net/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/w=400,sharpen=3
Note that flexible variants cannot be used for images that require a signed delivery URL.