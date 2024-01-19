Integrate with frameworks

Image transformations can be used automatically with the Next.js <Image /> component External link icon Open external link .

To use image transformations, define a global image loader or multiple custom loaders for each <Image /> component.

Next.js will request the image with the correct parameters for width and quality.

Image transformations will be responsible for caching and serving an optimal format to the client.

​​ Global Loader

To use Images with all your app’s images, define a global loaderFile External link icon Open external link for your app.

Add the following settings to the next.config.js file located at the root our your Next.js application.

module . exports = { images : { loader : 'custom' , loaderFile : './imageLoader.js' , } , }

Next, create the imageLoader.js file in the specified path (relative to the root of your Next.js application).

const normalizeSrc = src => { return src . startsWith ( '/' ) ? src . slice ( 1 ) : src ; } ; export default function cloudflareLoader ( { src , width , quality } ) { const params = [ ` width= ${ width } ` ] ; if ( quality ) { params . push ( ` quality= ${ quality } ` ) ; } const paramsString = params . join ( ',' ) ; return ` /cdn-cgi/image/ ${ paramsString } / ${ normalizeSrc ( src ) } ` ; } ;

​​ Custom Loaders

Alternatively, define a loader for each <Image /> component.

import Image from 'next/image' ; const normalizeSrc = src => { return src . startsWith ( '/' ) ? src . slice ( 1 ) : src ; } ; const cloudflareLoader = ( { src , width , quality } ) => { const params = [ ` width= ${ width } ` ] ; if ( quality ) { params . push ( ` quality= ${ quality } ` ) ; } const paramsString = params . join ( ',' ) ; return ` /cdn-cgi/image/ ${ paramsString } / ${ normalizeSrc ( src ) } ` ; } ; const MyImage = props => { return ( < Image loader = { cloudflareLoader } src = "/me.png" alt = "Picture of the author" width = { 500 } height = { 500 } / > ) ; } ;