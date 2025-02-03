Content Credentials ↗ (or C2PA metadata) are a type of metadata that includes the full provenance chain of a digital asset. This provides information about an image's creation, authorship, and editing flow. This data is cryptographically authenticated and can be verified using an open-source verification service ↗.

You can preserve Content Credentials when optimizing images stored in remote sources.

Enable

You can configure how Content Credentials are handled for each zone where transformations are served.

In the Cloudflare dashboard under Images > Transformations, navigate to a specific zone and enable the toggle to preserve Content Credentials:

The behavior of this setting is determined by the metadata parameter for each transformation.

For example, if a transformation specifies metadata=copyright , then the EXIF copyright tag and all Content Credentials will be preserved in the resulting image and all other metadata will be discarded.

When Content Credentials are preserved in a transformation, Cloudflare will keep any existing Content Credentials embedded in the source image and automatically append and cryptographically sign additional actions.

When this setting is disabled, any existing Content Credentials will always be discarded.