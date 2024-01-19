Delete variants

You can delete variants via the Images dashboard or API. The only variant you cannot delete is public. Deleting a variant is a global action that will affect other images that contain that variant.

​​ Delete variants via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Images > Variants. Find the variant you want to remove and select Delete.

​​ Delete variants via the API

Make a DELETE request to the delete variant endpoint.

curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/ < ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1/variants/ < VARIANT_NAME > \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>'