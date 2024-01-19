Delete variants
You can delete variants via the Images dashboard or API. The only variant you cannot delete is public.
Delete variants via the Cloudflare dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Images > Variants.
- Find the variant you want to remove and select Delete.
Delete variants via the API
Make a
DELETE request to the delete variant endpoint.
curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/variants/<VARIANT_NAME> \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>'
After the variant has been deleted, the response returns
"success": true.