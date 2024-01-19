Cloudflare Docs
Delete variants

You can delete variants via the Images dashboard or API. The only variant you cannot delete is public.

​​ Delete variants via the Cloudflare dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Select Images > Variants.
  3. Find the variant you want to remove and select Delete.

​​ Delete variants via the API

Make a DELETE request to the delete variant endpoint.

curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/account/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/variants/<VARIANT_NAME> \

--header 'Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>'

After the variant has been deleted, the response returns "success": true.