Upload via Sourcing Kit Beta

With Sourcing Kit you can define one or multiple repositories of images to bulk import from Amazon S3. Once you have these set up, you can reuse those sources and import only new images to your Cloudflare Images account. This helps you make sure that only usable images are imported, and skip any other objects or files that might exist in that source.

Sourcing Kit also lets you target paths, define prefixes for imported images, and obtain error logs for bulk operations.

Sourcing Kit is available in beta. If you have any comments, questions, or bugs to report, contact the Images team on our Discord channel External link icon Open external link . You can also engage with other users and the Images team on the Cloudflare Community External link icon Open external link .

​​ When to use Sourcing Kit

Sourcing Kit can be a good choice if the Amazon S3 bucket you are importing consists primarily of images stored using non-archival storage classes, as images stored using archival storage classes External link icon Open external link will be skipped and need to be imported separately. Specifically: