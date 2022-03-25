Resize with Cloudflare Workers
Using Image Resizing with Workers gives you powerful programmatic control over every image request.
Here are a few examples of the flexibility Workers give you:
- Use a custom URL scheme. Instead of specifying pixel dimensions in image URLs, use preset names such as
thumbnailand
large.
- Hide the actual location of the original image. You can store images in an external S3 bucket or a hidden folder on your server without exposing that information in URLs.
- Implement content negotiation. This is useful to adapt image sizes, formats and quality dynamically based on the device and condition of the network.
The resizing feature is accessed via the options of a
fetch() subrequest inside a Worker
.
Fetch options
The
fetch() function accepts parameters in the second argument inside the
{cf: {image: {…}}} object. The parameters are:
width
- Maximum width in pixels. The value must be an integer.
height
- Maximum height in pixels.
dpr
- Stands for device pixel ratio. Multiplier for
width/
heightthat makes it easier to specify higher-DPI sizes in
<img srcset>. Default is
1.
fit
- Resizing mode as a string. It affects interpretation of
widthand
height:
scale-down
- Similar to
contain, but the image is never enlarged. If the image is larger than given
widthor
height, it will be resized. Otherwise its original size will be kept.
contain
- Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given
widthand
height. If only a single dimension is given (for example, only
width), the image will be shrunk or enlarged to exactly match that dimension. Aspect ratio is always preserved.
cover
- Resizes (shrinks or enlarges) to fill the entire area of
widthand
height. If the image has an aspect ratio different from the ratio of
widthand
height, it will be cropped to fit.
crop
- The image will shrunk and cropped to fit within the area specified by
widthand
height. The image will not be enlarged. For images smaller than the given dimensions it is the same as
scale-down. For images larger than the given dimensions, it is the same as
cover. See also
trim.
pad
- Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given
widthand
height, and then fills the remaining area with a
backgroundcolor (white by default). This mode is not recommended, since you can achieve the same effect more efficiently with the
containmode and the CSS
object-fit: containproperty.
- Resizing mode as a string. It affects interpretation of
gravity
When cropping with
fit: "cover"and
fit: "crop", this parameter defines the side or point that should be left uncropped.
There are three ways of specifying gravity:
- A string
"left",
"right",
"top",
"bottom", or
"center"(the default).
{fit: "cover", gravity: "top"}will crop bottom or left and right sides as necessary, but will not crop anything from the top.
"auto", which selects focal point based on saliency detection (using maximum symmetric surround algorithm).
- An object
{x, y}containing focal point coordinates in the original image expressed as fractions ranging from
0.0(top or left) to
1.0(bottom or right), with
0.5being the center.
{fit: "cover", gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}}will crop each side to preserve as much as possible around a point at 20% of the height of the source image.
trim
- An object with four properties
{top, right, bottom, left}that specify a number of pixels to cut off on each side. Allows removal of borders or cutting out a specific fragment of an image. Trimming is performed before resizing or rotation. Takes
dprinto account.
quality
Quality setting from 1-100 (useful values are in 60-90 range). Lower values make images look worse, but load faster. The default is
85. Quality
100will generate very large image files, and is not recommended.
In case of PNG images, an explicit quality setting enables use of 8-bit (palette) variant of the format, using pngquant’s quality scale. Images that cannot meet the requested quality with 256 colors will fall back to 24-bit PNG format or JPEG if they are opaque.
format
Output format to generate. Options are:
avif— Generate images in AVIF format if possible (with WebP as a fallback).
webp— Generate images in Google WebP format. Set
qualityto
100to get the WebP lossless format.
json— Instead of generating an image, outputs information about the image in JSON format. The JSON object will contain image size (before and after resizing), source image’s MIME type, file size, etc.
Other supported formats (PNG, JPEG, animated GIF) are used by default if no other format is specified.
To automatically serve WebP or AVIF formats to browsers that support them, check if the
Acceptheader contains
image/webpor
image/avif, and set the format option accordingly.
anim
- Whether to preserve animation frames from input files. Default is
true. Setting it to
falsereduces animations to still images. This setting is recommended when enlarging images or processing arbitrary user content, because large GIF animations can weigh tens or even hundreds of megabytes. It is also useful to set
anim:falsewhen using
format:"json"to get the response quicker without the number of frames.
metadata
What EXIF data should be preserved in the output image. Note that EXIF rotation and embedded color profiles are always applied (“baked in” into the image), and are not affected by this option. Note that if the Polish feature is enabled, all metadata may have been removed already and this option may have no effect.
keep
- Preserve most of EXIF metadata, including GPS location if present.
copyright
- Only keep the copyright tag, and discard everything else. This is the default behavior for JPEG files.
none
- Discard all invisible EXIF metadata. Currently WebP and PNG output formats always discard metadata.
background
- Background color to add underneath the image. Applies only to images with transparency (for example, PNG). Accepts any CSS color, such as
#RRGGBBand
rgba(…).
rotate
- Number of degrees (
90,
180, or
270) to rotate the image by.
widthand
heightoptions refer to axes after rotation.
sharpen
- Strength of sharpening filter to apply to the image. Floating-point number between
0(no sharpening, default) and
10(maximum).
1.0is a recommended value for downscaled images.
blur
- Radius of a blur filter (approximate gaussian). Maximum supported radius is 250.
In your worker, where you would fetch the image using
fetch(request), add options like this:
fetch(imageURL, { cf: { image: { fit: "scale-down", width: 800, height: 600 } }
})
These typings are also available in our Workers TypeScript definitions library.
Configure a Worker
Create a new script in the Workers section of the Cloudflare Dashboard. Scope your Worker script to a path dedicated to serving assets, such as
/images/* or
/assets/*. Only supported image formats can be resized. Attempting to resize any other type of resource (CSS, HTML) will result in an error.
It is best to keep the path handled by the Worker separate from the path to original (unresized) images, to avoid request loops caused by the image resizing worker calling itself. For example, store your images in
example.com/originals/ directory, and handle resizing via
example.com/thumbnails/* path that fetches images from the
/originals/ directory. If source images are stored in a location that is handled by a Worker, you must prevent the Worker from creating an infinite loop.
Prevent request loops
To perform resizing and optimizations, the Worker must be able to fetch the original, unresized image from your origin server. If the path handled by your Worker overlaps with the path where images are stored on your server, it could cause an infinite loop by the Worker trying to request images from itself.
You must detect which requests must go directly to the origin server. When the
image-resizing string is present in the
Via header, it means that it is a request coming from another Worker and should be directed to the origin server:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { // If this request is coming from image resizing worker, // avoid causing an infinite loop by resizing it again: if (/image-resizing/.test(event.request.headers.get("via"))) { return fetch(event.request) }
// Now you can safely use image resizing here
}
Lack of preview in the Dashboard
The script preview of the Worker editor ignores
fetch() options, and will always fetch unresized images. To see the effect of Image Resizing you must deploy the Worker script and use it outside of the editor.
Error handling
When an image cannot be resized — for example, because the image does not exist or the resizing parameters were invalid — the response will have an HTTP status indicating an error (for example,
400,
404, or
502).
By default, the error will be forwarded to the browser, but you can decide how to handle errors. For example, you can redirect the browser to the original, unresized image instead:
const response = await fetch(imageURL, options)
if (response.ok || response.redirected) { // fetch() may respond with status 304 return response} else { return response.redirect(imageURL, 307)
}
Keep in mind that if the original images on your server are very large, it may be better not to display failing images at all, than to fall back to overly large images that could use too much bandwidth, memory, or break page layout.
You can also replace failed images with a placeholder image:
const response = await fetch(imageURL, options)
if (response.ok || response.redirected) { return response} else { // Change to a URL on your server return fetch("https://img.example.com/blank-placeholder.png")
}
An example worker
Assuming you set up a Worker on
https://example.com/image-resizing to handle URLs like
https://example.com/image-resizing?width=80&image=https://example.com/uploads/avatar1.jpg:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
/** * Fetch and log a request * @param {Request} request */
async function handleRequest(request) { // Parse request URL to get access to query string let url = new URL(request.url)
// Cloudflare-specific options are in the cf object. let options = { cf: { image: {} } }
// Copy parameters from query string to request options. // You can implement various different parameters here. if (url.searchParams.has("fit")) options.cf.image.fit = url.searchParams.get("fit") if (url.searchParams.has("width")) options.cf.image.width = url.searchParams.get("width") if (url.searchParams.has("height")) options.cf.image.height = url.searchParams.get("height") if (url.searchParams.has("quality")) options.cf.image.quality = url.searchParams.get("quality")
// Your Worker is responsible for automatic format negotiation. Check the Accept header. const accept = request.headers.get("Accept"); if (/image\/avif/.test(accept)) { options.cf.image.format = 'avif'; } else if (/image\/webp/.test(accept)) { options.cf.image.format = 'webp'; }
// Get URL of the original (full size) image to resize. // You could adjust the URL here, e.g., prefix it with a fixed address of your server, // so that user-visible URLs are shorter and cleaner. const imageURL = url.searchParams.get("image") if (!imageURL) return new Response('Missing "image" value', { status: 400 })
try { // TODO: Customize validation logic const { hostname, pathname } = new URL(imageURL)
// Optionally, only allow URLs with JPEG, PNG, GIF, or WebP file extensions // @see https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/url-format#supported-formats-and-limitations if (!/\.(jpe?g|png|gif|webp)$/i.test(pathname)) { return new Response('Disallowed file extension', { status: 400 }) }
// Demo: Only accept "example.com" images if (hostname !== 'example.com') { return new Response('Must use "example.com" source images', { status: 403 }) } } catch (err) { return new Response('Invalid "image" value', { status: 400 }) }
// Build a request that passes through request headers const imageRequest = new Request(imageURL, { headers: request.headers })
// Returning fetch() with resizing options will pass through response with the resized image. return fetch(imageRequest, options)
}
When testing image resizing, please deploy the script first. Resizing will not be active in the online editor in the dashboard.