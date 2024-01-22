Error handling

Review how to handle errors (exceptions) generated by both your own Durable Object code as well as exceptions thrown by Durable Objects’ infrastructure (such as overloads or network errors).

​​ How exceptions are thrown

There are three ways in which a Durable Object can throw an exception:

From the code within the fetch() handler defined on your Durable Object class. The resulting exception will have a .remote property set to True in this case. From code within the constructor method defined on your Durable Object class. The resulting exception will have a .remote property set to True in this case. Generated by Durable Object’s infrastructure when you are sending too many requests to a single Durable Object, or when too many requests are queued due to slow or excessive I/O (external API calls or storage operations) within an individual Durable Object.

Refer to Troubleshooting to review the types of errors returned by a Durable Object and/or Durable Objects infrastructure and how to prevent them.

​​ Understanding stubs

A Durable Object stub is a client Object used to send requests to a remote Durable Object. To learn more about how to make requests to a Durable Object, refer to Create Durable Objects stubs and Access a Durable Objects from a Worker.

Any uncaught exceptions thrown by your code within a Durable Object’s fetch() handler or constructor method will be propagated to the caller’s fetch() call:

export interface Env { ErrorThrowingObject : DurableObjectNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( req : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) : Promise < Response > { try { let userId = new URL ( req . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) || "" ; const id = env . ErrorThrowingObject . idFromName ( userId ) ; const doStub = env . ErrorThrowingObject . get ( id ) ; const resp = await doStub . fetch ( "http://your-do/" ) ; return Response . json ( resp ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { if ( e . remote ) { } return new Response ( "server error" , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ; export class ErrorThrowingObject implements DurableObject { constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { throw "no good" ; } async fetch ( req : Request ) { throw new Error ( "example error" ) ; return Response . json ( { } ) ; } }

When the exception is not generated from your own code and instead from Durable Object’s infrastructure, the .remote property will not be present on the exception propagated to the caller’s fetch() call:

try { let userId = new URL ( req . url ) . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) || "" ; const id = env . ErrorThrowingObject . idFromName ( userId ) ; const doStub = env . ErrorThrowingObject . get ( id ) ; const resp = await doStub . fetch ( "http://your-do/" ) ; return Response . json ( resp ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { if ( e . remote ) { } return new Response ( "server error" , { status : 500 } ) ; }