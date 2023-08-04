GraphQL analytics
Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.
The data sets that include Durable Object metrics include
durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups,
durableObjectsPeriodicGroups,
durableObjectsStorageGroups, and
durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups.
Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each data sets.
Example GraphQL query for Durable Objects
viewer {/*Replace with your account tag, the 32 hex character id visible at the beginning of any urlwhen logged in to dash.cloudflare.com or under "Account ID" on the sidebar of the Workers & Pages Overview*/accounts(filter: {accountTag: "your account tag here"}) {// Replace dates with a recent datedurableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {sum {// Any other fields found through introspection can be added hererequestsresponseBodySize}}durableObjectsPeriodicGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {sum {cpuTime}}durableObjectsStorageGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {max {storedBytes}}}}
Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers data sets.