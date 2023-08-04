Cloudflare Docs
Durable Objects
Durable Objects
GraphQL analytics

Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.

The data sets that include Durable Object metrics include durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups, durableObjectsPeriodicGroups, durableObjectsStorageGroups, and durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups.

Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each data sets.

​​ Example GraphQL query for Durable Objects


  viewer {
    /* 
    Replace with your account tag, the 32 hex character id visible at the beginning of any url
    when logged in to dash.cloudflare.com or under "Account ID" on the sidebar of the Workers & Pages Overview 
    */ 
    accounts(filter: {accountTag: "your account tag here"}) {
      // Replace dates with a recent date
      durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {
        sum {
          // Any other fields found through introspection can be added here
          requests
          responseBodySize
        }
      }
      durableObjectsPeriodicGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {
        sum {
          cpuTime
        }
      }
      durableObjectsStorageGroups(filter: {date_gt: "2023-05-23"}, limit: 1000) {
        max {
          storedBytes
        }
      }
    }
  }

Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers data sets.