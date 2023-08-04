GraphQL analytics

Durable Object metrics are powered by GraphQL.

The data sets that include Durable Object metrics include durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups , durableObjectsPeriodicGroups , durableObjectsStorageGroups , and durableObjectsSubrequestsAdaptiveGroups .

Use GraphQL Introspection to get information on the fields exposed by each data sets.

​​ Example GraphQL query for Durable Objects



viewer { accounts ( filter : { accountTag : "your account tag here" } ) { durableObjectsInvocationsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { sum { requests responseBodySize } } durableObjectsPeriodicGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { sum { cpuTime } } durableObjectsStorageGroups ( filter : { date_gt : "2023-05-23" } , limit : 1000 ) { max { storedBytes } } } }

Refer to the Querying Workers Metrics tutorial for authentication and to learn more about querying Workers data sets.