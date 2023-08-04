Durable Objects TypeScript Rollup ES modules template

Create Durable Objects TypeScript Rollup using ES modules template.



export class CounterTs { state : DurableObjectState constructor ( state : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request : Request ) { let url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let value : number = await this . state . storage ?. get ( "value" ) || 0 ; switch ( url . pathname ) { case "/increment" : ++ value ; break ; case "/decrement" : -- value ; break ; case "/" : break ; default : return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } await this . state . storage ?. put ( "value" , value ) ; return new Response ( value . toString ( ) ) ; } } interface Env { }