Durable Objects Rollup ES modules template

Create Durable Objects Rollup using ES modules template.



export class Counter { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; } async fetch ( request ) { let url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let value = await this . state . storage . get ( "value" ) || 0 ; switch ( url . pathname ) { case "/increment" : ++ value ; break ; case "/decrement" : -- value ; break ; case "/" : break ; default : return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } await this . state . storage . put ( "value" , value ) ; return new Response ( value ) ; } }