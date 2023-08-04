Durable Object example
Create a simple Durable Object.
// Workerexport default {async fetch(request, env) {return await handleRequest(request, env);}}async function handleRequest(request, env) {let id = env.LOCATION.idFromName("A");let obj = env.LOCATION.get(id);// Forward the request to the remote Durable Object.let resp = await obj.fetch(request);// Return the response to the client.return new Response(await resp.text());}// Durable Objectexport class Location {constructor(state, env) {this.state = state;// Upon construction, we do not have a location to provide.// This value will be updated as people access the Durable Object.// When the Durable Object is evicted from memory, this will be reset./**this.location = null}// Handle HTTP requests from clients.async fetch(request) {let response = nullif (this.location == null) {response = new String(`This is the first request, we called the constructor, so this.location was null.We will set this.location to be your city: (${request.cf.city}). Try reloading the page.`);} else {response = new String(`The Durable Object was already loaded and running because it recently handled a request.Previous Location: ${this.location}New Location: ${request.cf.city}`);}// We set the new location to be the new city.this.location = request.cf.city;console.log(response);return new Response(response);}}