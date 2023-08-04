Cloudflare Docs
Durable Objects
Cloudflare Docs
Durable Objects
GitHub icon
Visit Durable Objects on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Durable Objects
  3. Examples
  4. Durable Object example

Durable Object example

Create a simple Durable Object.

// Worker



export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    return await handleRequest(request, env);
  }

}



async function handleRequest(request, env) {
  let id = env.LOCATION.idFromName("A");
  let obj = env.LOCATION.get(id);
  // Forward the request to the remote Durable Object.
  let resp = await obj.fetch(request);
  // Return the response to the client.
  return new Response(await resp.text());

}



// Durable Object

export class Location {
  constructor(state, env) {
    this.state = state;
    // Upon construction, we do not have a location to provide.
    // This value will be updated as people access the Durable Object.
    // When the Durable Object is evicted from memory, this will be reset./**
    this.location = null
  }


  // Handle HTTP requests from clients.
  async fetch(request) {
    let response = null


    if (this.location == null) {
      response = new String(`
This is the first request, we called the constructor, so this.location was null.
We will set this.location to be your city: (${request.cf.city}). Try reloading the page.`);
    } else {
      response = new String(`
The Durable Object was already loaded and running because it recently handled a request.


Previous Location: ${this.location}
New Location: ${request.cf.city}`);
    }


    // We set the new location to be the new city.
    this.location = request.cf.city;
    console.log(response);
    return new Response(response);
  }

}