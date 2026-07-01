Regional Hostnames
Regional Hostnames are the most common way to use Regional Services: you assign a region to a proxied hostname, and Cloudflare steers traffic for that hostname — using its shared anycast IP addresses — to in-region data centers for TLS termination and processing. For other ways to regionalize traffic, refer to Ways to use Regional Services.
Regional Hostnames support managed regions. If you need a custom region, use Regionalized Spectrum Applications or Regionalized IP Bindings instead.
You can configure Regional Hostnames through the dashboard or via API.
To use Regional Services, you need to first create a DNS record in the dashboard:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Records page.Go to Records
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Follow these steps to create a DNS record.
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From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain. This value will be applied to all DNS records on the same hostname. This means that if you have two DNS records of the same hostname and change the region for one of them, both records will have the same region.
Refer to the table on Available regions and product support for the complete list of available regions, their definitions and product support
You can also use Regional Services via API.
Currently, only SuperAdmins and Admin roles can edit DLS configurations. Use the Zone-level DNS: Read/Write API permission for the
/addressing/ endpoint to read or write Regional Services configurations.
These are some examples of API requests.
List all the available regions
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Read
DNS Write
Create a new regional hostname entry
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Write
List all regional hostnames for a zone or get a specific one
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Read
DNS Write
List all regional hostnames for a specific zone
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Read
DNS Write
Patch the region for a specific hostname
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Write
Delete the region configuration
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
DNS Write
To verify that your regional map is being applied correctly, check the
IngressColoName field in your Zero Trust Network Session logs. This field shows the name of the Cloudflare data center where traffic ingressed. Since regionalization is applied upstream from Gateway, the ingress data center will be located within your configured regional map, confirming that traffic is being processed in the correct region.
You can also configure Regional Services using Terraform. For more details, refer to the
cloudflare_regional_hostname resource ↗ in the Terraform documentation.