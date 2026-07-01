Note Interested customers need to contact their account team to enable DNS Regionalisation.

Regional Hostnames are the most common way to use Regional Services: you assign a region to a proxied hostname, and Cloudflare steers traffic for that hostname — using its shared anycast IP addresses — to in-region data centers for TLS termination and processing. For other ways to regionalize traffic, refer to Ways to use Regional Services.

Regional Hostnames support managed regions. If you need a custom region, use Regionalized Spectrum Applications or Regionalized IP Bindings instead.

You can configure Regional Hostnames through the dashboard or via API.

Configure Regional Services in the dashboard

To use Regional Services, you need to first create a DNS record in the dashboard:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Records page. Go to Records Follow these steps to create a DNS record. From the Region dropdown, select the region you would like to use on your domain. This value will be applied to all DNS records on the same hostname. This means that if you have two DNS records of the same hostname and change the region for one of them, both records will have the same region.

Note Some regions may not appear on the dropdown because newly announced regions mentioned in the blog post ↗ are subject to approval by Cloudflare's internal team. For more information and entitlement reach out to your account team.

Refer to the table on Available regions and product support for the complete list of available regions, their definitions and product support

Configure Regional Services via API

You can also use Regional Services via API.

Currently, only SuperAdmins and Admin roles can edit DLS configurations. Use the Zone-level DNS: Read/Write API permission for the /addressing/ endpoint to read or write Regional Services configurations.

These are some examples of API requests.

List all the available regions Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Read

DNS Write List Regions curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames/regions" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : [ { " key " : "ca" , " label " : "Canada" }, { " key " : "eu" , " label " : "Europe" } ], " messages " : [] }

Create a new regional hostname entry Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Create Regional Hostname curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "hostname": "ca.regional.ipam.rocks", "region_key": "ca" }' Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : { " hostname " : "ca.regional.ipam.rocks" , " region_key " : "ca" , " created_on " : "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z" }, " messages " : [] }

List all regional hostnames for a zone or get a specific one Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Read

DNS Write List Regional Hostnames curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : [ { " hostname " : "ca.regional.ipam.rocks" , " region_key " : "ca" , " created_on " : "2023-01-14T00:47:57.060267Z" } ], " messages " : [] }

List all regional hostnames for a specific zone Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Read

DNS Write Fetch Regional Hostname curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames/ $HOSTNAME " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : { " hostname " : "ca.regional.ipam.rocks" , " region_key " : "ca" , " created_on " : "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z" }, " messages " : [] }

Patch the region for a specific hostname Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Update Regional Hostname curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames/ $HOSTNAME " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "region_key": "eu" }' Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : { " hostname " : "ca.regional.ipam.rocks" , " region_key " : "eu" , " created_on " : "2023-01-13T23:59:45.276558Z" }, " messages " : [] }

Delete the region configuration Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Delete Regional Hostname curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /addressing/regional_hostnames/ $HOSTNAME " \ --request DELETE \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response { " success " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : null , " messages " : [] }

Verify regional map for Zero Trust

To verify that your regional map is being applied correctly, check the IngressColoName field in your Zero Trust Network Session logs. This field shows the name of the Cloudflare data center where traffic ingressed. Since regionalization is applied upstream from Gateway, the ingress data center will be located within your configured regional map, confirming that traffic is being processed in the correct region.

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