Regionalized IP Bindings
Regionalized IP Bindings let you regionalize traffic at the IP layer for prefixes you bring to Cloudflare through Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP). You bind a CIDR from one of your prefixes to a region, and Cloudflare processes traffic destined for those IP addresses only within the data centers in that region.
This complements the other ways to use Regional Services: where Regional Hostnames regionalize traffic by hostname, Regionalized IP Bindings regionalize traffic by IP prefix — ideal for address-map deployments and any service you address by IP rather than hostname. Because bindings are managed entirely through the API, you can regionalize broad configurations yourself once your entitlements are enabled, without per-zone setup from your account team.
A prefix binding maps a CIDR (within a BYOIP prefix you own) to a region key (for example,
us or
eu). After Cloudflare provisions the binding, traffic to addresses in that CIDR terminates TLS and is processed only inside the configured region, following the same in-region processing model described in Regional Services.
Bindings are managed through the Data Localization Suite API under
/accounts/{account_id}/dls/.
Before you create a binding, make sure that:
- Your account has both the Regional Services and Regional Services for BYOIP entitlements enabled. Contact your account team to enable them.
- You have onboarded a BYOIP prefix to Cloudflare and know its prefix ID.
- The region you want to use exists for your account. Refer to List available regions.
- Your API token has the required permissions. Refer to Required API token permissions.
These endpoints are authorized at the account level. The permissions you need depend on the operation:
|Operation
|Required token permissions
|List regions, get a region, list or get bindings
|DLS: Read
|Create, update, or delete a prefix binding
|DLS: Write and IP Prefixes: Write
Write operations require IP Prefixes: Write in addition to DLS: Write because the binding is created against a BYOIP prefix that you own in Addressing — Cloudflare verifies that you have permission to modify that prefix. A token with only DLS: Write can read regions and bindings but will be rejected when it tries to create or change a binding.
The Super Administrator and Administrator roles include all of these permissions. A custom role works as long as it includes the permission groups above.
Each binding references a region by its
region_key (for example,
us or
eu). List the regions available to your account to find a valid key.
Use the
type query parameter (
managed or
custom) to filter the results by region type. Results are paginated — pass the
cursor value from a response to fetch the next page.
Get a single region
Retrieve a region by its
region_key or ID.
Bind a CIDR from one of your BYOIP prefixes to a region. The
cidr must fall within the prefix identified by
prefix_id.
Get a single binding
Change the region a binding points to. Only the
region_key can be updated. To change the CIDR, delete the binding and create a new one.
Remove a binding to stop regionalizing traffic for its CIDR.
- Regional Services — overview and in-region processing model.
- Available regions and product support — the full list of regions and their definitions.
- Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) — onboard your own IP prefixes to Cloudflare.