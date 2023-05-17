Changelog

​​ Legacy alpha automated backups disabled

Databases using D1’s legacy alpha backend will no longer run automated hourly backups. You may still choose to take manual backups of these databases.

The D1 team recommends moving to D1’s new production backend, which will require you to export and import your existing data. D1’s production backend is faster than the original alpha backend. The new backend also supports Time Travel, which allows you to restore your database to any minute in the past 30 days without relying on hourly or manual snapshots.

​​ Create up to 50,000 D1 databases

Developers using D1 on a Workers Paid plan can now create up to 50,000 databases as part of ongoing increases to D1’s limits.

This further enables database-per-user use-cases and allows you to isolate data between customers.

Total storage per account is now 50 GB.

D1’s analytics and metrics provide per-database usage data.

If you need to create more than 50,000 databases or need more per-account storage, reach out to the D1 team to discuss.

​​ The D1 public beta is here

D1 is now in public beta, and storage limits have been increased:

Developers with a Workers Paid plan now have a 2 GB per-database limit (up from 500 MB) and can create 25 databases per account (up from 10). These limits will continue to increase automatically during the public beta.

Developers with a Workers Free plan retain the 500 MB per-database limit and can create up to 10 databases per account.

Databases must be using D1’s new storage subsystem to benefit from the increased database limits.

​​ Row count now returned per query

D1 now returns a count of rows_written and rows_read for every query executed, allowing you to assess the cost of query for both pricing and index optimization purposes.

The meta object returned in D1’s Client API contains a total count of the rows read ( rows_read ) and rows written ( rows_written ) by that query. For example, a query that performs a full table scan (for example, SELECT * FROM users ) from a table with 5000 rows would return a rows_read value of 5000 :



"meta" : { "duration" : 0.20472300052642825 , "size_after" : 45137920 , "rows_read" : 5000 , "rows_written" : 0 }

Refer to D1 pricing documentation to understand how reads and writes are measured. D1 remains free to use during the alpha period.

​​ Bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard

You can now bind a D1 database to your Workers directly in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . To bind D1 from the Cloudflare dashboard, select your Worker project -> Settings -> Variables -> and select D1 Database Bindings.

Note: If you have previously deployed a Worker with a D1 database binding with a version of wrangler prior to 3.5.0 , you must upgrade to wrangler v3.5.0 External link icon Open external link first before you can edit your D1 database bindings in the Cloudflare dashboard. New Workers projects do not have this limitation.

Legacy D1 alpha users who had previously prefixed their database binding manually with __D1_BETA__ should remove this as part of this upgrade. Your Worker scripts should call your D1 database via env.BINDING_NAME only. Refer to the latest D1 getting started guide for best practices.

We recommend all D1 alpha users begin using wrangler 3.5.0 (or later) to benefit from improved TypeScript types and future D1 API improvements.

​​ Per-database limit now 500 MB

Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem can now grow to 500 MB each, up from the previous 100 MB limit. This applies to both existing and newly created databases.

Refer to Limits to learn about D1’s limits.

​​ New default storage subsystem

Databases created via the Cloudflare dashboard and Wrangler (as of v3.4.0 ) now use D1’s new storage subsystem by default. The new backend can be 6 - 20x faster External link icon Open external link than D1’s original alpha backend.

To understand which storage subsystem your database uses, run wrangler d1 info YOUR_DATABASE and inspect the version field in the output.

Databases with version: beta use the new storage backend and support the Time Travel API. Databases with version: alpha only use D1’s older, legacy backend.

​​ Time Travel

Time Travel is now available. Time Travel allows you to restore a D1 database back to any minute within the last 30 days (Workers Paid plan) or 7 days (Workers Free plan), at no additional cost for storage or restore operations.

Refer to the Time Travel documentation to learn how to travel backwards in time.

Databases using D1’s new storage subsystem External link icon Open external link can use Time Travel. Time Travel replaces the snapshot-based backups used for legacy alpha databases.

​​ Metrics and analytics

You can now view per-database metrics via both the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and the GraphQL Analytics API.

D1 currently exposes read & writes per second, query response size, and query latency percentiles.

As of wrangler v3.1.1 External link icon Open external link the D1 client API now returns detailed error messages within the top-level Error.message property, and no longer requires developers to inspect the Error.cause.message property.

To facilitate a transition from the previous Error.cause behaviour, detailed error messages will continue to be populated within Error.cause as well as the top-level Error object until approximately July 14th, 2023. Future versions of both wrangler and the D1 client API will no longer populate Error.cause after this date.

​​ New experimental backend

D1 has a new experimental storage back end that dramatically improves query throughput, latency and reliability. The experimental back end will become the default back end in the near future. To create a database using the experimental backend, use wrangler and set the --experimental-backend flag when creating a database:



$ wrangler d1 create your-database --experimental-backend

​​ Location hints

​​ Query JSON

