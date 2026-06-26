Execute commands

Use
exec() to start another process inside a running
Container. The examples call
this.ctx.container.exec() inside a class extending
Container from
@cloudflare/containers.
exec() does not start a stopped Container. In remote procedure call (RPC) methods, check
this.ctx.container.running and call
await this.start() when needed. You can also use the
onStart() hook to run any series of commands whenever the Container starts.
Run a process after startup
The following hook runs a preparation command whenever the Container starts. You can execute any series of startup commands from this hook.
output() buffers standard output and standard error as separate
ArrayBuffer values.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; if ( output . exitCode !== 0 ) { `Container preparation failed: ${ decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) } ` , console . log ( decoder . decode ( output . stdout )) ; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { override async onStart () { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; if ( output . exitCode !== 0 ) { `Container preparation failed: ${ decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) } ` , console . log ( decoder . decode ( output . stdout )) ;
In an RPC method, ensure the Container is running before calling
exec(). Standard output uses a readable stream by default.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "node" , "--version" ]) ; const stdout = process . stdout ? await new Response ( process . stdout ) . text () const exitCode = await process . exitCode ; return { pid : process . pid , stdout , exitCode }; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "node" , "--version" ]) ; const stdout = process . stdout ? await new Response ( process . stdout ) . text () const exitCode = await process . exitCode ; return { pid : process . pid , stdout , exitCode };
The returned
pid identifies the new process. The
exitCode promise resolves when that process exits.
The
exec() operation starts the executable directly with the provided argument array. It does not start a shell first.
Each array item becomes one argument. Shell features such as pipes, redirects, globbing, and variable expansion do not run implicitly.
Invoke a shell when your command needs those features. Use
["bash", "-lc", "<COMMAND>"] if Bash exists in your image. Use
["sh", "-c", "<COMMAND>"] if the image only provides a Portable Operating System Interface (POSIX) shell. Pass untrusted values as separate arguments instead of interpolating them into a shell command string.
Pass a
ReadableStream to send existing data. Setting
stdout to
"ignore" discards standard output.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const stdin = new ReadableStream ( { controller . enqueue ( new TextEncoder () . encode ( data )) ; const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ] , { const output = await process . output () ; stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , exitCode : output . exitCode , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async importData ( data : string ) { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const stdin = new ReadableStream < Uint8Array > ( { controller . enqueue ( new TextEncoder () . encode ( data )) ; const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ] , { const output = await process . output () ; stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , exitCode : output . exitCode ,
Ignored standard output produces an empty buffer from
output(). Set
stdin to
"pipe" to write data over time.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async concatenateInput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ] , { const writer = process . stdin ?. getWriter () ; throw new Error ( "Standard input is unavailable" ) ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "first \n " )) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "second \n " )) ; const output = await process . output () ; return new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stdout ) ; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async concatenateInput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ] , { const writer = process . stdin ?. getWriter () ; throw new Error ( "Standard input is unavailable" ) ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "first \n " )) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "second \n " )) ; const output = await process . output () ; return new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stdout ) ;
Close the writer to send end-of-file (EOF). If you omit
stdin,
exec() closes standard input and sends EOF immediately.
Pass an RPC stream to standard input
RPC methods can accept byte-oriented
ReadableStream values whose underlying source uses
type: "bytes". A
Request body meets this requirement. You can pass the received stream directly to
exec() without buffering the entire stream in the Durable Object. For more information, refer to
Streams over RPC.
import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "tee" , "/tmp/upload.bin" ] , { async fetch ( request , env ) { return new Response ( "Request body required" , { status : 400 } ) ; const container = getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER , "upload-worker" ) ; const exitCode = await container . writeFile ( request . body ) ; return Response . json ( { exitCode } ) ; import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async writeFile ( input : ReadableStream < Uint8Array >) { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( [ "tee" , "/tmp/upload.bin" ] , async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { return new Response ( "Request body required" , { status : 400 } ) ; const container = getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER , "upload-worker" ) ; const exitCode = await container . writeFile ( request . body ) ; return Response . json ( { exitCode } ) ;
RPC transfers ownership of the stream to the Durable Object. The calling Worker cannot read it after passing it to
writeFile().
The following
cat process exits because standard input is omitted:
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async verifyEndOfFile () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ]) ; const output = await process . output () ; stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , exitCode : output . exitCode , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async verifyEndOfFile () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "cat" ]) ; const output = await process . output () ; stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , exitCode : output . exitCode ,
Use
cwd,
env, and
user to set the process context. The process inherits the Container environment set by
envVars. Per-execution
env values add variables or override matching keys.
This example uses
sh because it needs expansion and redirection. It also captures standard output and standard error separately.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async inspectWorkspace () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "%s:%s:%s:%s" "$PWD" "$BASE_VALUE" "$MODE" "$EXTRA_VALUE"; printf "diagnostic" >&2' , const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async inspectWorkspace () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "%s:%s:%s:%s" "$PWD" "$BASE_VALUE" "$MODE" "$EXTRA_VALUE"; printf "diagnostic" >&2' , const output = await process . output () ; const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) ,
The
user option sets the user name or numeric user ID (UID) for the process. The Container runtime resolves user names from the container image.
Set
stderr to
"combined" to merge standard error into standard output. Combined output requires
stdout: "pipe".
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async readCombinedOutput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "standard output \n "; printf "standard error \n " >&2' , const output = await process . output () ; return new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stdout ) ; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async readCombinedOutput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "standard output \n "; printf "standard error \n " >&2' , const output = await process . output () ; return new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stdout ) ;
The merged stream does not guarantee ordering between source streams. In this mode,
process.stderr is
null, and
output.stderr is an empty
ArrayBuffer. This example assumes Bash exists in the image.
A nonzero exit code resolves
exitCode normally. It does not reject the promise.
This example preserves standard error while ignoring standard output:
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "not captured"; printf "check failed \n " >&2; exit 7' , const output = await process . output () ; exitCode : output . exitCode , stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , stderr : new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stderr ) , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( 'printf "not captured"; printf "check failed \n " >&2; exit 7' , const output = await process . output () ; exitCode : output . exitCode , stdoutBytes : output . stdout . byteLength , stderr : new TextDecoder () . decode ( output . stderr ) ,
The result contains exit code
7 and the standard error text. Its ignored standard output buffer has zero bytes.
output() buffers both streams in memory. For large output, drain
stdout and
stderr concurrently instead.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; async function countBytes ( stream ) { for await ( const chunk of stream ) { bytes += chunk . byteLength ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async generateLargeOutput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ 'i=0; while [ "$i" -lt 100000 ]; do printf "output %s \n " "$i"; printf "error %s \n " "$i" >&2; i=$((i + 1)); done' , const [ stdoutBytes , stderrBytes , exitCode ] = await Promise . all ([ countBytes ( process . stdout ) , countBytes ( process . stderr ) , return { stdoutBytes , stderrBytes , exitCode }; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; async function countBytes ( stream : ReadableStream < Uint8Array > | null ) { for await ( const chunk of stream ) { bytes += chunk . byteLength ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async generateLargeOutput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ 'i=0; while [ "$i" -lt 100000 ]; do printf "output %s \n " "$i"; printf "error %s \n " "$i" >&2; i=$((i + 1)); done' , const [ stdoutBytes , stderrBytes , exitCode ] = await Promise . all ([ countBytes ( process . stdout ) , countBytes ( process . stderr ) , return { stdoutBytes , stderrBytes , exitCode };
Streaming and
output() are alternative consumption methods.
output() throws a
TypeError if either stream has started being consumed. A second call to
output() also throws a
TypeError.
Return standard output over RPC
Return a
ReadableStream from an RPC method to stream output to the calling Worker. Combining standard error provides one stream for both output channels.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async streamCommandOutput () { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( [ "sh" , "-c" , 'printf "starting \n "; run-report' ] , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { async streamCommandOutput () : Promise < ReadableStream < Uint8Array >> { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( [ "sh" , "-c" , 'printf "starting \n "; run-report' ] ,
RPC transfers ownership of the stream to the caller and preserves flow control. The caller must consume or cancel the stream. If the caller stops reading, backpressure can pause a process that continues writing.
This method transfers output, not the
ExecProcess handle. Define a separate application protocol when the caller needs completion metadata or process control.
exec() has no built-in timeout. You can request termination after a delay with
kill() and then await
exitCode.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "sleep" , "120" ]) ; const timer = setTimeout ( () => process . kill () , 30_000 ) ; return await process . exitCode ; import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ([ "sleep" , "120" ]) ; const timer = setTimeout ( () => process . kill () , 30_000 ) ; return await process . exitCode ;
Calling
kill() without an argument queues a
SIGTERM, signal
15. You can pass another signal when the process requires it. A process can handle or ignore a signal, so this is not a hard execution deadline. Observe completion through
exitCode, and do not infer a specific exit code from a signal.
Place
exec() calls in the Durable Object that controls the Container. The Durable Object can coordinate process state and Container lifecycle.
One application RPC method can perform multiple
exec() operations. Each command remains a separate exec operation, but the caller makes one Durable Object RPC call. This reduces caller-to-Durable Object round trips while keeping lifecycle decisions together.
import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; for ( const command of commands ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( command ) ; const output = await process . output () ; exitCode : output . exitCode , stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) , import { Container } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { if ( ! this . ctx . container . running ) { const decoder = new TextDecoder () ; for ( const command of commands ) { const process = await this . ctx . container . exec ( command ) ; const output = await process . output () ; exitCode : output . exitCode , stdout : decoder . decode ( output . stdout ) , stderr : decoder . decode ( output . stderr ) ,
For all fields and return types, refer to the
.
exec() API contract