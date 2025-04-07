Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Durable Objects on Workers Free plan
Durable Objects can now be used with zero commitment on the Workers Free plan allowing you to build AI agents with Agents SDK, collaboration tools, and real-time applications like chat or multiplayer games.
Durable Objects let you build stateful, serverless applications with millions of tiny coordination instances that run your application code alongside (in the same thread!) your durable storage. Each Durable Object can access its own SQLite database through a Storage API. A Durable Object class is defined in a Worker script encapsulating the Durable Object's behavior when accessed from a Worker. To try the code below, click the button:
Free plan limits apply to Durable Objects compute and storage usage. Limits allow developers to build real-world applications, with every Worker request able to call a Durable Object on the free plan.
For more information, checkout: