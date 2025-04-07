SQLite in Durable Objects GA with 10GB storage per object

SQLite in Durable Objects is now generally available (GA) with 10GB SQLite database per Durable Object. Since the public beta ↗ in September 2024, we've added feature parity and robustness for the SQLite storage backend compared to the preexisting key-value (KV) storage backend for Durable Objects.

SQLite-backed Durable Objects are recommended for all new Durable Object classes, using new_sqlite_classes Wrangler configuration. Only SQLite-backed Durable Objects have access to Storage API's SQL and point-in-time recovery methods, which provide relational data modeling, SQL querying, and better data management.

JavaScript export class MyDurableObject extends DurableObject { sql : SqlStorage constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . sql = ctx . storage . sql ; } async sayHello () { let result = this . sql . exec ( "SELECT 'Hello, World!' AS greeting" ) . one () ; return result . greeting ; } }

KV-backed Durable Objects remain for backwards compatibility, and a migration path from key-value storage to SQL storage for existing Durable Object classes will be offered in the future.

For more details on SQLite storage, checkout Zero-latency SQLite storage in every Durable Object blog ↗.