Workers KV namespace limits increased to 1000

You can now have up to 1000 Workers KV namespaces per account.

Workers KV namespace limits were increased from 200 to 1000 for all accounts. Higher limits for Workers KV namespaces enable better organization of key-value data, such as by category, tenant, or environment.

Consult the Workers KV limits documentation for the rest of the limits. This increased limit is available for both the Free and Paid Workers plans.