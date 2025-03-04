Hyperdrive reduces query latency by up to 90% and now supports IP access control lists

Hyperdrive now pools database connections in one or more regions close to your database. This means that your uncached queries and new database connections have up to 90% less latency as measured from connection pools.

By improving placement of Hyperdrive database connection pools, Workers' Smart Placement is now more effective when used with Hyperdrive, ensuring that your Worker can be placed as close to your database as possible.

With this update, Hyperdrive also uses Cloudflare's standard IP address ranges ↗ to connect to your database. This enables you to configure the firewall policies (IP access control lists) of your database to only allow access from Cloudflare and Hyperdrive.

Refer to documentation on how Hyperdrive makes connecting to regional databases from Cloudflare Workers fast.

This improvement is enabled on all Hyperdrive configurations.