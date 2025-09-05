Supported fonts

Browser Rendering uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a standard set of fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment.

If your webpage specifies a font that is not supported yet, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font. If you would like to use a font that is not currently supported, reach out to us on Cloudflare Discord ↗.

Generic CSS font family support

The following generic CSS font families are supported:

serif

sans-serif

monospace

cursive

fantasy

Common system fonts

Andale Mono

Arial

Arial Black

Comic Sans MS

Courier

Courier New

Georgia

Helvetica

Impact

Lucida Handwriting

Times

Times New Roman

Trebuchet MS

Verdana

Webdings

Open source and extended fonts

Bitstream Vera (Serif, Sans, Mono)

Cyberbit

DejaVu (Serif, Sans, Mono)

FreeFont (FreeSerif, FreeSans, FreeMono)

GFS Neohellenic

Liberation (Serif, Sans, Mono)

Open Sans

Roboto

International fonts

Browser Rendering includes additional font packages for non-Latin scripts and emoji: