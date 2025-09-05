Supported fonts
Browser Rendering uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a standard set of fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment.
If your webpage specifies a font that is not supported yet, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font. If you would like to use a font that is not currently supported, reach out to us on Cloudflare Discord ↗.
The following generic CSS font families are supported:
serif
sans-serif
monospace
cursive
fantasy
- Andale Mono
- Arial
- Arial Black
- Comic Sans MS
- Courier
- Courier New
- Georgia
- Helvetica
- Impact
- Lucida Handwriting
- Times
- Times New Roman
- Trebuchet MS
- Verdana
- Webdings
- Bitstream Vera (Serif, Sans, Mono)
- Cyberbit
- DejaVu (Serif, Sans, Mono)
- FreeFont (FreeSerif, FreeSans, FreeMono)
- GFS Neohellenic
- Liberation (Serif, Sans, Mono)
- Open Sans
- Roboto
Browser Rendering includes additional font packages for non-Latin scripts and emoji:
- IPAfont Gothic (Japanese)
- Indic fonts (Devanagari, Bengali, Tamil, and others)
- KACST fonts (Arabic)
- Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
- Noto Color Emoji
- TLWG Thai fonts
- WenQuanYi Zen Hei (Chinese)
