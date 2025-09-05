 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Supported fonts

Browser Rendering uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a standard set of fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment.

If your webpage specifies a font that is not supported yet, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font. If you would like to use a font that is not currently supported, reach out to us on Cloudflare Discord.

Generic CSS font family support

The following generic CSS font families are supported:

  • serif
  • sans-serif
  • monospace
  • cursive
  • fantasy

Common system fonts

  • Andale Mono
  • Arial
  • Arial Black
  • Comic Sans MS
  • Courier
  • Courier New
  • Georgia
  • Helvetica
  • Impact
  • Lucida Handwriting
  • Times
  • Times New Roman
  • Trebuchet MS
  • Verdana
  • Webdings

Open source and extended fonts

  • Bitstream Vera (Serif, Sans, Mono)
  • Cyberbit
  • DejaVu (Serif, Sans, Mono)
  • FreeFont (FreeSerif, FreeSans, FreeMono)
  • GFS Neohellenic
  • Liberation (Serif, Sans, Mono)
  • Open Sans
  • Roboto

International fonts

Browser Rendering includes additional font packages for non-Latin scripts and emoji:

  • IPAfont Gothic (Japanese)
  • Indic fonts (Devanagari, Bengali, Tamil, and others)
  • KACST fonts (Arabic)
  • Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
  • Noto Color Emoji
  • TLWG Thai fonts
  • WenQuanYi Zen Hei (Chinese)