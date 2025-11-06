Browser close reasons

A browser session may close for a variety of reasons, occasionally due to connection errors or errors in the headless browser instance. As a best practice, wrap puppeteer.connect or puppeteer.launch in a try/catch ↗ statement.

To find the reason that a browser closed:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Browser Rendering page. Go to Browser Rendering Select the Logs tab.

Browser Rendering sessions are billed based on usage. We do not charge for sessions that error due to underlying Browser Rendering infrastructure.