Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker
By following this guide, you will create a Worker that uses the Browser Rendering API to take screenshots from web pages. This is a common use case for browser automation. This guide assumes that you already have a Cloudflare account. If you do not have a Cloudflare account, sign up before continuing.
Create a Browser Rendering project
Install Wrangler and Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:
$ npm init -f$ npm install wrangler --save-dev$ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev
Create a KV namespace
Browser Rendering can be used with other developer products. You might need a relational database, an R2 bucket to archive your crawled pages and assets, or maybe use a Durable Object to keep your browser instance alive and share it with multiple requests, or queues to handle your jobs asynchronous.
For the purpose of this guide, you are going to use a KV store to cache your screenshots.
Create two namespaces, one for production, and one for development.
npx wrangler kv:namespace create BROWSER_KV_DEMOnpx wrangler kv:namespace create BROWSER_KV_DEMO --preview
Take note of the IDs.
wranger.toml
Let’s create the simplest possible wrangler.toml configuration file with the Browser Rendering API binding and the KV namespaces we just created:
wrangler.toml
name = "browser-worker"
main = "src/index.ts"
compatibility_date = "2023-03-14"
node_compat = true
workers_dev = true
browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER", type = "browser" }
kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "BROWSER_KV_DEMO", id = "22cf855786094a88a6906f8edac425cd", preview_id = "e1f8b68b68d24381b57071445f96e623" }
]
Code
Create
src/index.ts with your Worker code:
import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer";
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> { const { searchParams } = new URL(request.url); let url = searchParams.get("url"); let img: Buffer; if (url) { url = new URL(url).toString(); // normalize img = await env.BROWSER_KV_DEMO.get(url, { type: "arrayBuffer" }); if (img == null) { const browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.MYBROWSER); const page = await browser.newPage(); await page.goto(url); img = (await page.screenshot()) as Buffer; await env.BROWSER_KV_DEMO.put(url, img, { expirationTtl: 60 * 60 * 24, }); await browser.close(); } return new Response(img, { headers: { "content-type": "image/jpeg", }, }); } else { return new Response( "Please add an ?url=https://example.com/ parameter" ); } },
};
This Worker instantiates a browser using Puppeteer, opens a new page, navigates to whatever you put in the “url” parameter, takes a screenshot of the page, stores the screenshot in KV, closes the browser, and responds with the JPEG image of the screenshot. If the same “url” is requested again, it will use the cached version in KV instead, unless it expired.
Test and deploy
Run
npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker, and
npx wrangler publish to publish it.
Related resources
- Other Puppeteer examples