Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker

By following this guide, you will create a Worker that uses the Browser Rendering API to take screenshots from web pages. This is a common use case for browser automation. This guide assumes that you already have a Cloudflare account. If you do not have a Cloudflare account, sign up External link icon Open external link before continuing.

​​ Create a Browser Rendering project

Install Wrangler and Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:

$ npm init -f $ npm install wrangler --save-dev $ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev

​​ Create a KV namespace

Browser Rendering can be used with other developer products. You might need a relational database, an R2 bucket to archive your crawled pages and assets, or maybe use a Durable Object to keep your browser instance alive and share it with multiple requests, or queues to handle your jobs asynchronous.

For the purpose of this guide, you are going to use a KV store to cache your screenshots.

Create two namespaces, one for production, and one for development.

npx wrangler kv:namespace create BROWSER_KV_DEMO npx wrangler kv:namespace create BROWSER_KV_DEMO --preview

Take note of the IDs.

Let’s create the simplest possible wrangler.toml configuration file with the Browser Rendering API binding and the KV namespaces we just created:

wrangler.toml name = "browser-worker" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-03-14" node_compat = true workers_dev = true browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" , type = "browser" } kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "BROWSER_KV_DEMO" , id = "22cf855786094a88a6906f8edac425cd" , preview_id = "e1f8b68b68d24381b57071445f96e623" } ]

Create src/index.ts with your Worker code:

import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const { searchParams } = new URL ( request . url ) ; let url = searchParams . get ( "url" ) ; let img : Buffer ; if ( url ) { url = new URL ( url ) . toString ( ) ; img = await env . BROWSER_KV_DEMO . get ( url , { type : "arrayBuffer" } ) ; if ( img == null ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( url ) ; img = ( await page . screenshot ( ) ) as Buffer ; await env . BROWSER_KV_DEMO . put ( url , img , { expirationTtl : 60 * 60 * 24 , } ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } return new Response ( img , { headers : { "content-type" : "image/jpeg" , } , } ) ; } else { return new Response ( "Please add an ?url=https://example.com/ parameter" ) ; } } , } ;

This Worker instantiates a browser using Puppeteer, opens a new page, navigates to whatever you put in the “url” parameter, takes a screenshot of the page, stores the screenshot in KV, closes the browser, and responds with the JPEG image of the screenshot. If the same “url” is requested again, it will use the cached version in KV instead, unless it expired.

​​ Test and deploy

Run npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker, and npx wrangler publish to publish it.

