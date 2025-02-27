Take a webpage snapshot

The /snapshot endpoint captures both the HTML content and a screenshot of the webpage in one request. It returns the HTML as a text string and the screenshot as a Base64-encoded image.

Basic usage

Go to https://example.com/ . Inject custom JavaScript. Capture the rendered HTML. Take a screenshot.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addScriptTag": [ { "content": "document.body.innerHTML = \"Snapshot Page\";" } ] }'

JSON response

json response { " status " : true , " result " : { " screenshot " : "Base64EncodedScreenshotString" , " content " : "<html>...</html>" } }

Advanced usage

The html property in the JSON payload, it sets the html to <html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html> then does the following steps:

Disable JavaScript. Changes the page size (viewport) . Waits up to 30000ms or until the DOMContentLoaded event starts. Returns the rendered HTML content and a base-64 encoded screenshot of the page.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "html": "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>", "setJavaScriptEnabled": false, "viewport": { "width": 1200, "height": 800 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "domcontentloaded", "timeout": 30000 } }'

JSON response

json response { " status " : true , " errors " : [], " result " : { " screenshot " : "AdvancedBase64Screenshot" , " content " : "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>" } }

Parameters

url (string) - The URL of the page to snapshot.

(string) - The URL of the page to snapshot. html (string) - Allows passing custom HTML instead of a URL.

(string) - Allows passing custom HTML instead of a URL. setJavaScriptEnabled (boolean) - Enables or disables JavaScript execution on the page.

(boolean) - Enables or disables JavaScript execution on the page. viewport *(object)- Sets the rendering viewport dimensions. width (number) - Width in pixels. height (number) - Height in pixels.

*(object)- Sets the rendering viewport dimensions. gotoOptions (object) - Determines when the page is fully loaded. waitUntil (string) - Defines the loading strategy ( domcontentloaded , networkidle2 ). timeout (number) - Timeout duration in milliseconds.

(object) - Determines when the page is fully loaded. allowResourceTypes (array of strings) - Restricts the types of resources allowed to load. Example: [ document , script ] - Only allows HTML documents and scripts to load, preventing images, stylesheets, and other resources.

(array of strings) - Restricts the types of resources allowed to load.

Response fields