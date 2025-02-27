Capture screenshot

The /screenshot endpoint renders the webpage by processing its HTML and JavaScript, then captures a screenshot of the fully rendered page.

Basic usage

Sets the HTML content of the page to Hello World! and then takes a screenshot. The option omitBackground hides the default white background and allows capturing screenshots with transparency.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "html": "Hello World!", "screenshotOptions": { "omitBackground": true } }' \ --output "screenshot.webp"

Advanced usage

Navigate to https://cloudflare.com/ , changing the page size and waiting until there are no active network connections or up to a maximum of 4500ms . Then take a fullPage screenshot.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "screenshotOptions": { "fullPage": true, "omitBackground": true, }, "viewport": { "width": 1280, "height": 720 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "networkidle0", "timeout": 45000 } }' \ --output "advanced-screenshot.webp"

Customize CSS and embed custom JavaScript

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addScriptTag": [ { "content": "document.querySelector(`h1`).innerText = `Hello World!!!`" } ], "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "div { background: linear-gradient(45deg, #2980b9 , #82e0aa ); }" }, { "url": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" } ] }' \ --output "screenshot.webp"

Parameters