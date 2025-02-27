Capture screenshot
The
/screenshot endpoint renders the webpage by processing its HTML and JavaScript, then captures a screenshot of the fully rendered page.
Sets the HTML content of the page to
Hello World! and then takes a screenshot. The option
omitBackground hides the default white background and allows capturing screenshots with transparency.
Navigate to
https://cloudflare.com/, changing the page size and waiting until there are no active network connections or up to a maximum of
4500ms. Then take a
fullPage screenshot.
url(string) - The webpage URL to take a screenshot of.
html(string) - Instead of a URL, allows rendering custom HTML for the screenshot.
screenshotOptions(object) - Configures the screenshot format and quality.
omitBackground(boolean) - Removes the default white background when taking a screenshot.
viewport(object) - Sets the browser viewport dimensions for rendering.
width(number) - Viewport width in pixels.
height(number) - Viewport height in pixels.
gotoOptions(object) - Configures how and when the page is considered fully loaded.
waitUntil(string) - Defines when the browser considers navigation complete (
networkidle0,
domcontentloaded).
networkidle0- Waits until there are no more than 0 network connections for at least 500 ms before taking a screenshot.
timeout(number) - Maximum wait time (in milliseconds) before navigation times out.
addScriptTag(array of objects) - Injects JavaScript code before taking a screenshot.
url(string) - Loads an external script file before rendering.
content(string) - Runs inline JavaScript before rendering.
addStyleTag(array of objects) - Injects CSS styles before rendering.
content(string) - Defines inline CSS rules.
url(string) - Loads external stylesheets before rendering.
