Browser close reasons

A browser session may close for a variety of reasons, occasionally due to connection errors or errors in the headless browser instance. As a best practice, wrap puppeteer.connect or puppeteer.launch in a try/catch External link icon Open external link statement.

The reason that a browser closed can be found on the Browser Rendering Dashboard in the logs tab External link icon Open external link . When Cloudflare begins charging for the Browser Rendering API, we will not charge when errors are due to underlying Browser Rendering infrastructure.