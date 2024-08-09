Browser close reasons
A browser session may close for a variety of reasons, occasionally due to connection errors or errors in the headless browser instance. As a best practice, wrap
puppeteer.connect or
puppeteer.launch in a
try/catch statement.
The reason that a browser closed can be found on the Browser Rendering Dashboard in the logs tab. When Cloudflare begins charging for the Browser Rendering API, we will not charge when errors are due to underlying Browser Rendering infrastructure.
|Reasons a session may end
|User opens and closes browser normally.
|Browser is idle for 60 seconds.
|Chromium instance crashes.
|Error connecting with the client, server, or Worker.
|Browser session is evicted.