Automatic request headers
When using the REST API to fetch content via Browser Rendering, Cloudflare adds the following headers to outbound requests made to the target URL:
|Header
|Description
cf-biso-request-id
|A unique identifier for the Browser Rendering request
cf-biso-devtools
|A flag indicating the request originated from Cloudflare's rendering infrastructure
