 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Extract Markdown from a webpage

The /markdown endpoint retrieves a webpage's content and converts it into Markdown format. You can specify a URL and optional parameters to refine the extraction process.

Basic usage

Using a URL

This example fetches the Markdown representation of a webpage.

Terminal window
curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com"
  }'

JSON response

json response
{
  "success": true,
  "result": "# Example Domain\n\nThis domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.\n\n[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)"
}

Use raw HTML

Instead of fetching the content by specifying the URL, you can provide raw HTML content directly.

Terminal window
curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -d '{
    "html": "<div>Hello World</div>"
  }'

JSON response

json response
{
  "success": true,
  "result": "Hello World"
}

Advanced usage

You can refine the Markdown extraction by using the rejectRequestPattern parameter. In this example, requests matching the given regex pattern (such as CSS files) are excluded.

Terminal window
curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com",
    "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)/"]
  }'

JSON response

json response
{
  "success": true,
  "result": "# Example Domain\n\nThis domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.\n\n[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)"
}

Potential use-cases

  1. Content extraction: Convert a blog post or article into Markdown format for storage or further processing.
  2. Static site generation: Retrieve structured Markdown content for use in static site generators like Jekyll or Hugo.
  3. Automated summarization: Extract key content from web pages while ignoring CSS, scripts, or unnecessary elements.