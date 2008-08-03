Extract Markdown from a webpage
The
/markdown endpoint retrieves a webpage's content and converts it into Markdown format. You can specify a URL and optional parameters to refine the extraction process.
This example fetches the Markdown representation of a webpage.
Instead of fetching the content by specifying the URL, you can provide raw HTML content directly.
You can refine the Markdown extraction by using the
rejectRequestPattern parameter. In this example, requests matching the given regex pattern (such as CSS files) are excluded.
- Content extraction: Convert a blog post or article into Markdown format for storage or further processing.
- Static site generation: Retrieve structured Markdown content for use in static site generators like Jekyll or Hugo.
- Automated summarization: Extract key content from web pages while ignoring CSS, scripts, or unnecessary elements.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-