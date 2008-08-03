Extract Markdown from a webpage

The /markdown endpoint retrieves a webpage's content and converts it into Markdown format. You can specify a URL and optional parameters to refine the extraction process.

Basic usage

Using a URL

This example fetches the Markdown representation of a webpage.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com" }'

JSON response

json response { " success " : true , " result " : "# Example Domain



This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.



[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)" }

Use raw HTML

Instead of fetching the content by specifying the URL, you can provide raw HTML content directly.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "html": "<div>Hello World</div>" }'

JSON response

json response { " success " : true , " result " : "Hello World" }

Advanced usage

You can refine the Markdown extraction by using the rejectRequestPattern parameter. In this example, requests matching the given regex pattern (such as CSS files) are excluded.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com", "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)/"] }'

JSON response

json response { " success " : true , " result " : "# Example Domain



This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.



[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)" }

Potential use-cases