Generate PDFs Using HTML and CSS
As seen in the Getting Started guide, Browser Rendering can be used to generate screenshots for any given URL. Alongside screenshots, you can also generate full PDF documents for a given webpage, and can also provide the webpage markup and style ourselves.
- Use the
create-cloudflareCLI to generate a new Hello World Cloudflare Worker script:
- Install
@cloudflare/puppeteer, which allows you to control the Browser Rendering instance:
- Add your Browser Rendering binding to your new
wrangler.tomlconfiguration:
- Replace the contents of
src/index.ts(or
src/index.jsfor JavaScript projects) with the following skeleton script:
Rather than using Browser Rendering to navigate to a user-provided URL, manually generate a webpage, then provide that webpage to the Browser Rendering instance. This allows you to render any design you want.
For this example, we’re going to take in user-provided content (via a ‘?name=’ parameter), and have that name output in the final PDF document.
To start, let’s fill out your ‘generateDocument’ function with the following:
This example HTML document should render a beige background imitating a certificate showing that the user-provided name has successfully rendered a PDF using Cloudflare Workers.
Now that you have your fully styled HTML document, you can take the contents and send it to your browser instance. Create an empty page to store this document as follows:
The
page.setContent() ↗ function can then be used to set the page’s HTML contents from a string, so you can pass in your created document directly like so:
With your Browser Rendering instance now rendering your provided HTML and CSS, you can use the
page.pdf() ↗ command to generate a PDF file and return it to the client.
The
page.pdf() call supports a number of options ↗, including setting the dimensions of the generated PDF to a specific paper size, setting specific margins, and allowing fully-transparent backgrounds. For now, you are only overriding the
printBackground option to allow your
body background styles to show up.
Now that you have your PDF data, return it to the client in the
Response with an
application/pdf content type:
The full Worker script now looks as follows:
You can run this script to test it using Wrangler’s
--remote flag:
With your script now running, you can pass in a
?name parameter to the local URL (such as
http://localhost:8787/?name=Harley) and should see the following:
Dynamically generating PDF documents solves a number of common use-cases, from invoicing customers to archiving documents to creating dynamic certificates (as seen in the simple example here).