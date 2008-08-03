 Skip to content
Capture structured data

The /json endpoint extracts structured data from a webpage. You can specify the expected output using either a prompt or a response_format parameter which accepts a JSON schema. The endpoint returns the extracted data in JSON format.

Parameters

ParameterMandatoryNote
URLyesThe URL of the webpage to extract data from.
promptnoMust supply one of prompt or response_format.
response_formatnoMust supply one of prompt or response_format. May include a JSON schema.

Basic Usage

With a Prompt and JSON schema

This example captures webpage data by providing both a prompt and a JSON schema. The prompt guides the extraction process, while the JSON schema defines the expected structure of the output.

Terminal window
curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \
  --header 'content-type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/",
  "prompt": "Get me the list of AI products",
  "response_format": {
    "type": "json_schema",
    "json_schema": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "products": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "name": {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                "link": {
                  "type": "string"
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "name"
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      }
  }
}'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "products": [
      {
        "name": "Build a RAG app",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/tutorials/build-a-retrieval-augmented-generation-ai/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Workers AI",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Vectorize",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/vectorize/"
      },
      {
        "name": "AI Gateway",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/"
      },
      {
        "name": "AI Playground",
        "link": "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/"
      }
    ]
  }
}

With only a prompt

In this example, only a prompt is provided. The endpoint will use the prompt to extract the data, but the response will not be structured according to a JSON schema. This is useful for simple extractions where you don't need a specific format.

Terminal window
curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \
  --header 'content-type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/",
    "prompt": "get me the list of AI products"
  }'
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "AI Products": [
      "Build a RAG app",
      "Workers AI",
      "Vectorize",
      "AI Gateway",
      "AI Playground"
    ]
  }
}

With only a JSON schema (no prompt)

In this case, you supply a JSON schema via the response_format parameter. The schema defines the structure of the extracted data.

Terminal window
curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \
  --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \
  --header 'content-type: application/json' \
  --data '"response_format": {
    "type": "json_schema",
    "json_schema": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "products": {
            "type": "array",
            "items": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "name": {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                "link": {
                  "type": "string"
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "name"
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      }
  }'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "products": [
      {
        "name": "Workers",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Pages",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/pages/"
      },
      {
        "name": "R2",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Images",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/images/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Stream",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/stream/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Build a RAG app",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/tutorials/build-a-retrieval-augmented-generation-ai/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Workers AI",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Vectorize",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/vectorize/"
      },
      {
        "name": "AI Gateway",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/"
      },
      {
        "name": "AI Playground",
        "link": "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Access",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/policies/access/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Tunnel",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-networks/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Gateway",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/policies/gateway/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Browser Isolation",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/policies/browser-isolation/"
      },
      {
        "name": "Replace your VPN",
        "link": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/learning-paths/replace-vpn/concepts/"
      }
    ]
  }
}