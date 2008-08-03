Capture structured data

The /json endpoint extracts structured data from a webpage. You can specify the expected output using either a prompt or a response_format parameter which accepts a JSON schema. The endpoint returns the extracted data in JSON format.

Parameters

Parameter Mandatory Note URL yes The URL of the webpage to extract data from. prompt no Must supply one of prompt or response_format . response_format no Must supply one of prompt or response_format . May include a JSON schema.

Note The /json endpoint leverages Workers AI for data extraction. Using this endpoint incurs usage on Workers AI, which you can monitor usage through the Workers AI Dashboard.

Basic Usage

With a Prompt and JSON schema

This example captures webpage data by providing both a prompt and a JSON schema. The prompt guides the extraction process, while the JSON schema defines the expected structure of the output.

Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/", "prompt": "Get me the list of AI products", "response_format": { "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "products": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "link": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "name" ] } } } } } }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " products " : [ { " name " : "Build a RAG app" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/tutorials/build-a-retrieval-augmented-generation-ai/" }, { " name " : "Workers AI" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers-ai/" }, { " name " : "Vectorize" , 13 collapsed lines " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/vectorize/" }, { " name " : "AI Gateway" , " link " : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/ai-gateway/" }, { " name " : "AI Playground" , " link " : "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/" } ] } }

With only a prompt

In this example, only a prompt is provided. The endpoint will use the prompt to extract the data, but the response will not be structured according to a JSON schema. This is useful for simple extractions where you don't need a specific format.

Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '{ "url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/", "prompt": "get me the list of AI products" }'

"success" : true , "result" : { " AI Products " : [ "Build a RAG app" , "Workers AI" , "Vectorize" , "AI Gateway" , "AI Playground" ] } }

With only a JSON schema (no prompt)

In this case, you supply a JSON schema via the response_format parameter. The schema defines the structure of the extracted data.

Terminal window curl --request POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/CF_ACCOUNT_ID/browser-rendering/json' \ --header 'authorization: Bearer CF_API_TOKEN' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data '"response_format": { "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": { "type": "object", "properties": { "products": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "link": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "name" ] } } } } }'