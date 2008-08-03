Capture structured data
The
/json endpoint extracts structured data from a webpage. You can specify the expected output using either a
prompt or a
response_format parameter which accepts a JSON schema. The endpoint returns the extracted data in JSON format.
|Parameter
|Mandatory
|Note
|URL
|yes
|The URL of the webpage to extract data from.
|prompt
|no
|Must supply one of
prompt or
response_format.
|response_format
|no
|Must supply one of
prompt or
response_format. May include a JSON schema.
This example captures webpage data by providing both a prompt and a JSON schema. The prompt guides the extraction process, while the JSON schema defines the expected structure of the output.
In this example, only a prompt is provided. The endpoint will use the prompt to extract the data, but the response will not be structured according to a JSON schema. This is useful for simple extractions where you don't need a specific format.
In this case, you supply a JSON schema via the
response_format parameter. The schema defines the structure of the extracted data.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-