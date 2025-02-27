Fetch HTML

The /content endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the fully rendered HTML of a page, including the head section, after JavaScript execution. This is ideal for capturing content from JavaScript-heavy or interactive websites.

Basic usage

Go to https://example.com and return the rendered HTML.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{"url": "https://example.com"}'

Advanced usage

Navigate to https://cloudflare.com/ but block images and stylesheets from loading. Undesired requests can be blocked by resource type ( rejectResourceTypes ) or by using a regex pattern ( rejectRequestPattern ).

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "rejectResourceTypes": ["image"], "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)"] }

Parameters