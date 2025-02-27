Fetch HTML
The
/content endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the fully rendered HTML of a page, including the
head section, after JavaScript execution. This is ideal for capturing content from JavaScript-heavy or interactive websites.
Go to
https://example.com and return the rendered HTML.
Navigate to
https://cloudflare.com/ but block images and stylesheets from loading. Undesired requests can be blocked by resource type (
rejectResourceTypes) or by using a regex pattern (
rejectRequestPattern).
url(string) - The URL of the webpage to extract content from.
rejectResourceTypes(array) - Blocks specific resource types such as images, fonts from loading to improve performance.
rejectRequestPattern(array of regex patterns) - Prevents loading of resources matching specified patterns such as CSS files.