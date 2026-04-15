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WebMCP ↗ (Web Model Context Protocol) is a browser API that lets websites expose structured tools for AI agents to discover and execute directly. Instead of slow screenshot-analyze-click loops, agents can call website functions like searchFlights() or bookTicket() with typed parameters, making browser automation faster, more reliable, and less fragile.
Get started
Manual testing with DevTools
1. Start a Lab session and open DevTools
WebMCP is currently available in Chrome beta, so it requires a lab session. Browser Run has an experimental pool with browser instances running Chrome beta so you can test emerging browser features before they reach stable Chrome. Your production workloads on the standard pool remain on a stable version of Chrome.
Use the new wrangler browser command to acquire a lab browser session:
It will open a live view of your browser session.
2. Interact with the page
You can now interact with the page as you would in a regular browser.
Open the hotel chain demo URL ↗ and then, in the Console tab, run the following JavaScript statement to list the available tools:
You should get a result similar to the following:
The list of tools changes depending on the website you are visiting and the actions you have performed on the page.
For instance, on the hotel chain website, after executing the search_location tool:
The page redirects to the search results, and a new tool filter_search_results becomes available.
You can call it to filter by amenities. For example, if you want to eat a good croissant in the morning:
You will get a list of filtered results, where you can pick the best option for your needs. Once you select a hotel, you can use the start_booking tool:
Then, you can complete the booking:
Note that the complete_booking tool requires human confirmation. The tool waits until you select the Confirm Reservation button in the browser. This is an example of human-in-the-loop (HITL): WebMCP tools can pause execution and wait for user interaction before completing sensitive actions.
After you select Confirm Reservation, you will get a confirmation message and the booking is complete.
Using an AI Agent
1. Configure Chrome DevTools MCP
Chrome DevTools MCP ↗ allows AI agents to control a browser via CDP. Configure your MCP client (such as Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, or OpenCode) with the following settings. For more details on MCP client configuration, refer to Using with MCP clients.
Replace <ACCOUNT_ID> with your Cloudflare account ID and <CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN> with your API token. The lab=true parameter ensures the agent connects to a lab session with WebMCP enabled.
2. (Optional) Add a WebMCP Skill
To help your agent understand how to work with WebMCP, add the following skill to your agent configuration:
3. Interact with WebMCP sites
Once configured, your AI agent can navigate to WebMCP-enabled sites and use WebMCP tools. Here is an example conversation:
Agent clicks the hotel, executes start_booking, then complete_booking with the provided guest details.
4. (Optional) Open DevTools to watch the agent
Some WebMCP tools require human confirmation before completing sensitive actions. For example, complete_booking waits for you to select Confirm before finalizing a reservation.
To interact with these human-in-the-loop (HITL) prompts, you need to open the browser's live view.
Once the agent has started a session, list active sessions to get the session ID:
Then, use the session ID from the previous response to open the browser's live view:
You can now view the live browser session and interact with it.
Limitations
Lab sessions use Chrome 146 beta, which may have stability issues.
WebMCP APIs (navigator.modelContext, navigator.modelContextTesting) only work in lab sessions.
Lab sessions count against your regular rate limits.
The lab parameter is not yet supported in @cloudflare/puppeteer or @cloudflare/playwright. Acquire the session manually and connect with sessionId.