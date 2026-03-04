Custom fonts

Browser Rendering uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a standard set of pre-installed fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment. If your page specifies a font that is not pre-installed, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font.

If you need a specific font that is not pre-installed, you can inject it into the page at render time. You can load fonts from an external URL or embed them directly as a Base64 string.

How you add a custom font depends on how you are using Browser Rendering:

Workers Bindings

Use addStyleTag to inject a @font-face rule into the page before capturing your screenshot or PDF. You can load the font file from a CDN URL or embed it as a Base64-encoded string.

From a CDN URL

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript Example with Puppeteer and a CDN source: JavaScript const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . addStyleTag ( { content : ` @font-face { font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('https://your-cdn.com/fonts/MyFont.woff2') format('woff2'); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif; } ` } ) ; Example with Puppeteer and a CDN source: TypeScript const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . addStyleTag ( { content : ` @font-face { font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('https://your-cdn.com/fonts/MyFont.woff2') format('woff2'); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif; } ` } ) ;

The following examples use Playwright, but this method works the same way with Puppeteer.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript Example with a Base64-encoded data source: JavaScript const browser = await playwright . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . addStyleTag ( { content : ` @font-face { font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('data:font/woff2;base64,<BASE64_STRING>') format('woff2'); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif; } ` } ) ; Example with a Base64-encoded data source: TypeScript const browser = await playwright . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . addStyleTag ( { content : ` @font-face { font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('data:font/woff2;base64,<BASE64_STRING>') format('woff2'); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif; } ` } ) ;

REST API

When using the REST API, you can load custom fonts by including the addStyleTag parameter in your request body. This works with both the screenshot and PDF endpoints.

From a CDN URL

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "@font-face { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' '; src: url(' \' 'https://your-cdn.com/fonts/MyFont.woff2' \' ') format(' \' 'woff2' \' '); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' ', sans-serif; }" } ] }' \ --output "screenshot.png"

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "@font-face { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' '; src: url(' \' 'data:font/woff2;base64,<BASE64_STRING>' \' ') format(' \' 'woff2' \' '); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' ', sans-serif; }" } ] }' \ --output "screenshot.png"