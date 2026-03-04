Browser Rendering uses a managed Chromium environment that includes a
standard set of pre-installed fonts. When you generate a screenshot or PDF, text is rendered using the fonts available in this environment. If your page specifies a font that is not pre-installed, Chromium will automatically fall back to a similar supported font.
If you need a specific font that is not pre-installed, you can inject it into the page at render time. You can load fonts from an external URL or embed them directly as a Base64 string.
How you add a custom font depends on how you are using Browser Rendering:
Use
addStyleTag to inject a
@font-face rule into the page before capturing your screenshot or PDF. You can load the font file from a CDN URL or embed it as a Base64-encoded string.
Example with
Puppeteer and a CDN source: const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('https://your-cdn.com/fonts/MyFont.woff2') format('woff2'); font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif;
Example with
The following examples use
Playwright, but this method works the same way with Puppeteer.
Example with a Base64-encoded data source:
const browser = await playwright . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; font-family: 'CustomFont'; src: url('data:font/woff2;base64,<BASE64_STRING>') format('woff2'); font-family: 'CustomFont', sans-serif;
Example with a Base64-encoded data source:
When using the
REST API, you can load custom fonts by including the
addStyleTag parameter in your request body. This works with both the
screenshot and PDF endpoints.
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ "url": "https://example.com/", "content": "@font-face { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' '; src: url(' \' 'https://your-cdn.com/fonts/MyFont.woff2' \' ') format(' \' 'woff2' \' '); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' ', sans-serif; }" --output "screenshot.png"
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/screenshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ "url": "https://example.com/", "content": "@font-face { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' '; src: url(' \' 'data:font/woff2;base64,<BASE64_STRING>' \' ') format(' \' 'woff2' \' '); font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; } body { font-family: ' \' 'CustomFont' \' ', sans-serif; }" --output "screenshot.png"
For more details on using
addStyleTag with the REST API, refer to
Customize CSS and embed custom JavaScript.