Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Docs Directory
APIs
SDKs
Help
Log in
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Browser Rendering
No results found. Try a different search term, or use our
global search
.
Overview
Get started
Examples
Features
Custom fonts
REST API
Overview
/content - Fetch HTML
/screenshot - Capture screenshot
/pdf - Render PDF
/markdown - Extract Markdown from a webpage
/snapshot - Take a webpage snapshot
/scrape - Scrape HTML elements
/json - Capture structured data using AI
/links - Retrieve links from a webpage
Reference ↗
API
Workers Bindings
Overview
Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker
Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects
Reuse sessions
Playwright
Overview
Playwright MCP
Beta
Puppeteer
Stagehand
Beta
Tutorials
Generate PDFs Using HTML and CSS
Build a web crawler with Queues and Browser Rendering ↗
Generate OG images for Astro sites
Use browser rendering with AI
Reference
Automatic request headers
Supported fonts
REST API timeouts
robots.txt and sitemaps
Browser close reasons
Wrangler
FAQ
Limits
Pricing
Changelog
MCP server ↗
MCP
LLM resources
llms.txt
prompt.txt
Browser Rendering llms-full.txt
Developer Platform llms-full.txt
GitHub
X.com
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Directory
…
Browser Rendering
Features
Copy page
Features
Custom fonts