Examples
Use the examples below to immediately perform quick, common tasks with our REST API.
For dynamic, multi-step automation, see our guides on integrating Cloudflare Browser Rendering with Puppeteer, Playwright, or Stagehand.
Fetch rendered HTML from a URL Capture fully rendered HTML from a webpage after JavaScript execution.
Take a screenshot of the visible viewport Capture a screenshot of a fully rendered webpage from a URL or custom HTML.
Take a screenshot of the full page Capture a screenshot of an entire scrollable webpage, not just the visible viewport.
Take a screenshot of an authenticated page Capture a screenshot of a webpage that requires login by providing session cookies.
Generate a PDF Generate a PDF from a URL or custom HTML and CSS.
Extract Markdown from a URL Convert a webpage's content into Markdown format.
Capture a snapshot from a URL Capture both the rendered HTML and a screenshot from a webpage in a single request.
Scrape headings and links from a URL Extract structured data from specific elements on a webpage using CSS selectors.
Capture structured data with an AI prompt and JSON schema Extract structured data from a webpage using AI using a prompt or JSON schema.
Retrieve links from a URL Retrieve all links from a webpage, including hidden ones.
