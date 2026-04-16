Create an Artifacts repo from a Worker and use a standard Git client to push and pull content.

By the end of this guide, you will create a Worker, bind it to Artifacts, create a repo through the Workers binding, push a commit, and clone the same repo back with a standard Git client.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You also need:

Wrangler authenticated with wrangler login .

. Access to Artifacts in your Cloudflare account.

An existing Artifacts namespace, for example default .

. A local git client.

client. jq , if you want to extract response fields automatically.

1. Create a Worker project

Create a new Worker project with C3: npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- artifacts-worker yarn create cloudflare artifacts-worker pnpm create cloudflare@latest artifacts-worker For setup, select the following options: For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). Move into the project directory: Terminal window cd artifacts-worker

2. Add the Artifacts binding

Open your Wrangler config file and add the Artifacts binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "artifacts-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-16" , " artifacts " : [ { " binding " : "ARTIFACTS" , " namespace " : "default" } ] } Explain Code TOML name = "artifacts-worker" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-16" [[ artifacts ]] binding = "ARTIFACTS" namespace = "default"

This exposes Artifacts as env.ARTIFACTS inside your Worker.

If you authenticate with wrangler login , Wrangler requests artifacts:write by default.

If you are using TypeScript, regenerate your local binding types:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler types yarn wrangler types pnpm wrangler types

Wrangler adds an Artifacts type to your generated worker-configuration.d.ts file.

3. Write your Worker

Replace src/index.ts with the following code:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { // Read the repo name from the request body so the route is reusable. const body = await request . json () . catch ( () => ( {} )) ; const repoName = body . name ?? "starter-repo" ; // Create the repo and return the remote URL plus initial write token. const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( repoName ) ; return Response . json ( { name : created . name , remote : created . remote , token : created . token , expiresAt : created . expiresAt , } ) ; } return new Response ( "Use POST /repos to create an Artifacts repo." , { status : 405 , headers : { Allow : "POST" }, } ) ; }, }; Explain Code src/index.ts interface Env { ARTIFACTS : Artifacts ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && url . pathname === "/repos" ) { // Read the repo name from the request body so the route is reusable. const body = ( await request . json () . catch ( () => ( {} ))) as { name ?: string ; }; const repoName = body . name ?? "starter-repo" ; // Create the repo and return the remote URL plus initial write token. const created = await env . ARTIFACTS . create ( repoName ) ; return Response . json ( { name : created . name , remote : created . remote , token : created . token , expiresAt : created . expiresAt , } ) ; } return new Response ( "Use POST /repos to create an Artifacts repo." , { status : 405 , headers : { Allow : "POST" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; Explain Code

This Worker does one job: create an Artifacts repo and return the values your Git client needs next.

Protect token-issuing routes This example omits authentication so it can focus on the Artifacts flow. In production, authorize the caller before creating repos or returning write tokens.

For the demo, the Worker returns the initial write token. In production, mint short-lived read tokens for clone and pull flows, and mint write tokens only for operations that need push access.

4. Invoke your Worker to create a repo

Start local development:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler dev yarn wrangler dev pnpm wrangler dev

In a second terminal, choose one of the following ways to create a repo through your Worker.

If you rerun this guide, use a different repo name in the request body.

Manual

jq Terminal window curl http://localhost:8787/repos \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "starter-repo" }' The response resembles the following: { " name " : "starter-repo" , " remote " : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.artifacts.cloudflare.net/git/default/starter-repo.git" , " token " : "art_v1_0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef01234567?expires=1760000000" , " expiresAt " : "<ISO_TIMESTAMP>" } Copy the remote and token values into local shell variables: Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = "<PASTE_REMOTE_FROM_RESPONSE>" export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = "<PASTE_TOKEN_FROM_RESPONSE>" Terminal window RESPONSE = $( curl --silent http://localhost:8787/repos \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"name":"starter-repo"}' ) printf '%s

' " $RESPONSE " export ARTIFACTS_REMOTE = $( printf '%s' " $RESPONSE " | jq -r '.remote' ) export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN = $( printf '%s' " $RESPONSE " | jq -r '.token' )

5. Push your first commit with git

Create a local repository and push it to Artifacts:

Terminal window mkdir artifacts-demo cd artifacts-demo git init -b main printf '# Artifacts demo

' > README.md git add README.md git commit -m "Initial commit" git remote add origin " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " push -u origin main

This uses the recommended header-based form and keeps the token out of the remote URL.

If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command, build one from the token secret instead:

Terminal window export ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET = " ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN %% \? expires = * } " export ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE = "https://x: ${ ARTIFACTS_TOKEN_SECRET } @ ${ ARTIFACTS_REMOTE # https :// } " git push " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " HEAD:main

6. Pull the repo with a regular Git client

Clone the same repo into a second directory:

Terminal window cd .. git -c http.extraHeader="Authorization: Bearer $ARTIFACTS_TOKEN " clone " $ARTIFACTS_REMOTE " artifacts-clone git -C artifacts-clone log --oneline -1

You should see the commit you pushed in the previous step.

You can also clone with a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command:

Terminal window git clone " $ARTIFACTS_AUTH_REMOTE " artifacts-clone

7. Deploy your Worker

Deploy the Worker so you can create repos without running wrangler dev :

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy

Wrangler prints your workers.dev URL. Use the same curl request against that URL to create additional repos from production.

Next steps

Workers binding reference Review the binding surface, return types, and method-by-method examples.

Best practices Use repo isolation, least-privilege tokens, and namespace separation effectively.