Workers
Create an Artifacts repo from a Worker and use a standard Git client to push and pull content.
By the end of this guide, you will create a Worker, bind it to Artifacts, create a repo through the Workers binding, push a commit, and clone the same repo back with a standard Git client.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You also need:
- Wrangler authenticated with
wrangler login.
- Access to Artifacts in your Cloudflare account.
- An existing Artifacts namespace, for example
default.
- A local
gitclient.
jq, if you want to extract response fields automatically.
-
Create a new Worker project with C3:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- artifacts-worker
yarn create cloudflare artifacts-worker
pnpm create cloudflare@latest artifacts-worker
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
-
Move into the project directory:
Open your Wrangler config file and add the Artifacts binding:
This exposes Artifacts as
env.ARTIFACTS inside your Worker.
If you authenticate with
wrangler login, Wrangler requests
artifacts:write by default.
If you are using TypeScript, regenerate your local binding types:
npx wrangler types
yarn wrangler types
pnpm wrangler types
Wrangler adds an
Artifacts type to your generated
worker-configuration.d.ts file.
Replace
src/index.ts with the following code:
This Worker does one job: create an Artifacts repo and return the values your Git client needs next.
For the demo, the Worker returns the initial write token. In production, mint short-lived read tokens for clone and pull flows, and mint write tokens only for operations that need push access.
Start local development:
npx wrangler dev
yarn wrangler dev
pnpm wrangler dev
In a second terminal, choose one of the following ways to create a repo through your Worker.
If you rerun this guide, use a different repo name in the request body.
The response resembles the following:
Copy the
remote and
token values into local shell variables:
Create a local repository and push it to Artifacts:
This uses the recommended header-based form and keeps the token out of the remote URL.
If you need a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command, build one from the token secret instead:
Clone the same repo into a second directory:
You should see the commit you pushed in the previous step.
You can also clone with a self-contained remote URL for a short-lived command:
Deploy the Worker so you can create repos without running
wrangler dev:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
Wrangler prints your
workers.dev URL. Use the same
curl request against that URL to create additional repos from production.