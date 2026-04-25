Artifacts uses namespaces as top-level containers for repositories. Use them to separate repositories by environment, such as prod , staging , and dev , or by tenant and shard.

You do not create namespaces separately.

Choose a namespace name, then use that name in your Wrangler config or REST API path when you create the first repo. Artifacts creates the namespace implicitly at that point.

Use namespaces as containers

Start with one namespace per environment or tenant boundary.

Use environment namespaces such as prod , staging , or dev .

, , or . Use tenant or shard namespaces when one shared namespace would become too hot or too large.

Keep repository names unique within each namespace.

Choose a namespace name

Start with a stable name such as default , staging , or agents-realtime .

Namespace names follow the same public naming rules as repo names:

start with a letter or digit

use letters, digits, . , _ , or - after the first character

, , or after the first character keep the name stable across your Workers, API clients, and Git workflows

If you have not chosen a namespace strategy yet, use default in the examples throughout this docset.

Use the same namespace everywhere

Use the same namespace name in your Wrangler binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " artifacts " : [ { " binding " : "ARTIFACTS" , " namespace " : "default" } ] } TOML [[ artifacts ]] binding = "ARTIFACTS" namespace = "default"

Use that same namespace in your REST base URL:

Terminal window export ACCOUNT_ID = "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" export ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE = "default" export ARTIFACTS_BASE_URL = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /artifacts/namespaces/ $ARTIFACTS_NAMESPACE "

Split namespaces when needed

Start with one namespace when you are learning the product. Add more namespaces when you need clearer boundaries between environments, teams, or high-rate workloads.

For more information, refer to Best practices for Artifacts.